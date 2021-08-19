This brings us to a weird new wrinkle of post-vaccination dating: You want to ask, but when? “You’re not entitled to somebody’s entire medical history when you don’t know them,” Jackson acknowledges. “These are conversations we wouldn’t have had before. You don’t ask a guy on your first date if he’s been vaccinated for STDs. But the timeline is now different. It feels potentially a little more invasive, and awkward, but it has to happen at a different time.”