

Striking air traffic controllers walk the picket line at the New York air route traffic control center in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., in August 1981. (David Handschuh/Associated Press)

Aug. 3, 1981 Around 7 a.m. on this day, about 12,000 members of the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization walked off their jobs, in what would become a seminal event in American labor history. The strike crippled air travel. Within hours, President Ronald Reagan was in the Rose Garden telling strikers “they are in violation of the law and if they don’t report for work within 48 hours, they have forfeited their jobs and will be terminated,” The Washington Post’s Warren Brown and Laura A. Kiernan reported in the next day’s paper.Controllers were defiant. A strike coordinator, James J. Stakem, told The Post’s Lee Hockstader he was “not about to fold” and was “ready to lose my job.” Reagan followed through on his threat, and two months later, the Federal Labor Relations Authority decertified the union. The Post’s Joe Davidson wrote in 2011 that “the firings sent a chill through organized labor. In the decades before the controllers’ action, there had been about 300 strikes each year.” But in the years that followed, the average was 30.