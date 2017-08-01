

Protesters hold hands during a demonstration in front of police officers at a Walmart in St. Louis in October 2014. (Jim Young/Reuters)

Aug. 9, 2014 An unarmed 18-year-old black man named Michael Brown was shot and killed by Darren Wilson, a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo., after an altercation in the street. Brown’s body was left where he fell for hours, stoking outrage among family and neighbors and beyond. Within days, the national media had descended to cover the shooting and its tumultuous aftermath. “His death immediately sparked outrage, with protests and vigils beginning that day and showing no sign of abating on Monday,” The Washington Post’s Mark Berman wrote. “The reaction took a violent turn on Sunday, as some protesters began looting businesses in the Ferguson area over several hours, leaving a trail of broken glass and burned-out storefronts in their wake.” A U.S. Department of Justice investigation later found racial bias in Ferguson’s police and court system. But Wilson, who resigned in November 2014, was not prosecuted. The deaths of Brown, Walter Scott, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray and other unarmed black men during interactions with police galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement, which began as a hashtag on social media after the 2013 acquittal of George Zimmerman, who fatally shot unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin. In June, the city of Ferguson settled a wrongful-death suit filed by Brown’s parents for $1.5 million.