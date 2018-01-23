

Quarterback Doug Williams, center, of the Washington Redskins drops back for a pass during the 1988 Super Bowl in San Diego. The Redskins beat the Denver Broncos, 42-10. (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Jan. 31, 1988 Thirty years ago, Doug Williams, the first African American quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory, and the Washington Redskins prevailed over the Denver Broncos and the legendary John Elway, 42-10. The game, played in San Diego, was as dramatic as it was historic. “Knocked from the lineup for one series after suffering a hyperflexed left knee in the first period, Williams returned to the lineup. ... After passing for an unprecedented 340 yards, Williams was mobbed as he left the field, with Redskins players and fans alike shouting in joy,” William Gildea and Leonard Shapiro wrote in a front-page story for The Washington Post. The team battled back from a 10-point deficit and scored 35 points in the second quarter. Williams was named the game’s most valuable player. It was the second of three Super Bowl wins in the franchise’s history. Williams went on to coach college football and work in operations for various pro teams. In 2014, he joined the Redskins’ front office. In another first, since June he has evaluated talent as senior vice president of player personnel. The Post’s Liz Clarke noted in July that Williams holds the highest position ever attained by an African American in the Redskins organization, which was the last NFL team to integrate.