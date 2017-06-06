

Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016. (Steve Nesius/Reuters )

June 12, 2016 In the early hours of Sunday, June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen opened fire inside the crowded Pulse nightclub in Orlando.At the end of the ordeal, 50 people were dead and more than 50 injured. Then-FBI Director James B. Comey later said Mateen, a 29-year-old private security firm employee, was radicalized and had been the subject of a terrorism investigation. During the attack, Mateen called 911 to alert authorities to what was happening at the popular gay nightspot and to declare his allegiance to the Islamic State leader. After a three-hour siege, police stormed the building and killed him. But the ordeal was not yet over for many of those who had been inside. “Witnesses described scenes of horrific carnage. Victims flooded local hospitals with gunshot wounds to their chests, legs and arms,” The Washington Post’s Hayley Tsukayama, Mark Berman and Jerry Markon wrote for a story that appeared on the front page the following day. “We’re dealing with something we never imagined and is unimaginable,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.