

Susan Sarandon, left, and Geena Davis in Ridley Scott’s 1991 film “Thelma & Louise.” (Fotos International/GETTY IMAGES)

May 24, 1991 1991 was a pretty good year for Hollywood movies with female leads. Audiences saw Jodie Foster in “The Silence of the Lambs,” Kathy Bates in “Fried Green Tomatoes” and Julia Roberts in “Sleeping With the Enemy.” But the movie that led many to believe the role of women in film was on the brink of a revolution was “Thelma & Louise.” Ridley Scott’s film — about two friends, a housewife named Thelma (Geena Davis) and a waitress named Louise (Susan Sarandon), who set out on vacation and end up on the lam — grossed about $45 million in the United States and was deemed a cultural milestone.

“In the mythology of movies, ‘Thelma & Louise’ is off the shoulder and ahead of the curve,” wrote The Washington Post’s Rita Kempley in 1991. The Boston Phoenix’s Peter Keough predicted: “Ten years from now it will be seen as a turning point.”

But things didn’t quite pan out as anticipated. In 2016, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media found that the percentage of female speaking characters in the top-grossing movies hadn’t changed in about a half-century. “We have so few parts, and they’re not often really good parts,” Davis told The Post in 2016. “It’s like this Woody Allen joke about a restaurant — not only is the food so bad, but the portions are so small.”