Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), 67, represents Virginia’s 8th Congressional District. He and his wife, Megan, live in Old Town Alexandria.

The shooting at the Republican team’s baseball practice happened in your district. What did you think about that night?

The overall reaction is how difficult it is in a society with 320 million-plus people to control for lone wolves. You saw so much solidarity at the ballgame the next night. My perception, which I’ve put in many of my stump speeches, is that things aren’t nearly as unhappy, unkind, mean on the Hill as people would perceive it when viewed through the lens of Fox News or MSNBC. Most people are actually pretty nice to each other. Pretty respectful.

Do the cable channels exacerbate the differences?

Oh yeah, very much. They also personalize them with the ad hominem attacks. And you rarely hear ad hominem attacks on the House floor or in committee. If I were to attack a Republican on the floor, all of my Democrat friends would be like, Whoa, that’s not cool. The president, on the other hand ... [Laughs.]

Well, I want to talk about the president. You haven’t hidden your dislike for the president or his administration.

For his administration. And, well, it probably is a dislike, but I also see it as a disrespect. I haven’t found any value that he epitomizes that I respect, that I appreciate. I’m sorry to say that. There’s not a single thing that the president has done that I would turn to my children and say, “Emulate that.”

Do you think he’s a good person?

It’s not for me to judge that. I don’t think he’s a happy person at all. And I think he worries far, far, far too much about what other people think about him or his need to win or his need to be dominant or how much money he has.

If he invited you to the White House for lunch, what would you talk about?

I would probably want to talk with him about his relationship with the members of Congress. I would tell him that I want him to be a successful president because I love my country and that I would like him to actually get a good infrastructure bill done and to preserve the best parts of the affordable care act, but help fix the things that need to be fixed, like too high deductibles. And tell him, humbly, because he’s the president, to stop tweeting and to spend a lot more time listening to his advisors.

You’ve been a businessman, a lieutenant governor, an ambassador and now a member of Congress. Is there a different career path that you ever wish you had pursued?

I almost went to med school. I got into Georgetown and was a week before starting — and I got very cold feet. I never went. I was academically ready, but I wasn’t emotionally ready for the sick and the dying. Maybe at age 30 I would have been. The only other alternative career that I would have loved is to have been a mountain guide. But I didn’t really get over my fear of heights until I was 60 years old.

Would you work for the Trump administration?

My first inclination would be to say no. But it would depend on whether it was a sincere offer and whether I could actually go do good things. For example, this is incredibly unlikely, but if Donald Trump said, “Mr. Pruitt wants to go back to Oklahoma, and I’d like you to lead the EPA.” And if he agreed to let me do it as conscientiously, intelligently, as values-driven as I could, yeah.

Maybe he’ll ask you after he reads this.

[Laughs.] I think that’s very unlikely.

