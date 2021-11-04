From a young age, Stewart gravitated toward law and politics. Ken Ogawa got to know him sharing long car rides to high school tennis tournaments in California. He recalls Stewart mentioning an interest in constitutional law and asking Ogawa’s opinion about abortion. “I remember that particular question because it was not a topic I ever talked about with anyone,” Ogawa told me. But mostly, Stewart was focused on classes and tennis. His dad was a tennis coach, and his family had a tennis court in their Malibu backyard. Stewart and his two younger siblings excelled, winning matches throughout Southern California. They were spotlighted in an article for Boys’ Life, the Boy Scouts magazine, that trumpeted the Stewarts as “a talented family featuring Eagle Scout tennis stars.”