Stewart, as the state’s solicitor general, is far from calming the waters now. On Dec. 1 at the Supreme Court, he will argue for overturning Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to an abortion almost 50 years ago. It’s the most aggressive position he could have taken in defending Mississippi’s law, which bans nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
“This is going to be a very significant case, not just for his career but for the conservative legal movement,” Josh Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law Houston and a conservative legal commentator, told me. “There’s an entire movement that’s behind him and supporting him.” (Stewart declined to comment for this article.)
In the Trump administration, Stewart served as deputy assistant attorney general for the office of immigration litigation— effectively the government’s top immigration lawyer. He spent years defending policies such as requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexican border towns and denying lawyers to unaccompanied children in immigration court, while also dealing with the aftermath of separating families at the border.
In one case in 2017, Stewart represented the government when it tried to prevent a 17-year-old migrant, who said she was fleeing abuse in her native country, from getting an abortion in the United States. She was being held in a shelter for unaccompanied minors in Texas when she discovered she was pregnant. After completing initial requirements, all she needed was permission to leave the shelter to have the procedure, but the government refused.
Stewart argued that the immigrant had two choices: deliver the baby or go back to her home country and get an abortion there. “I am astounded by that position,” said federal Judge Tanya Chutkan of D.C. District Court during the hearing. She ordered that the girl be allowed to obtain the abortion in Texas.
From a young age, Stewart gravitated toward law and politics. Ken Ogawa got to know him sharing long car rides to high school tennis tournaments in California. He recalls Stewart mentioning an interest in constitutional law and asking Ogawa’s opinion about abortion. “I remember that particular question because it was not a topic I ever talked about with anyone,” Ogawa told me. But mostly, Stewart was focused on classes and tennis. His dad was a tennis coach, and his family had a tennis court in their Malibu backyard. Stewart and his two younger siblings excelled, winning matches throughout Southern California. They were spotlighted in an article for Boys’ Life, the Boy Scouts magazine, that trumpeted the Stewarts as “a talented family featuring Eagle Scout tennis stars.”
Stewart went to Princeton, studied abroad at Oxford, graduated from law school at Stanford, and worked a few years at a white-shoe law firm in Washington. Through those years, Stewart appeared to want to avoid controversy. “Certainly there were other people who were outspoken about various political or judicial controversies who I remember having debates or arguments with,” Alan W. Bakowski, an executive editor alongside Stewart on the Stanford Law Review, told me. “But Scott was not one of those people.”
After finishing a clerkship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 2016, he joined Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign — and, with Trump’s win, moved to the Justice Department.
By the time Stewart, 39, became the solicitor general in Mississippi earlier this year, the state had already filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to take the abortion case. It emphasized then that the questions it wanted the court to consider “do not require the Court to overturn Roe or Casey.” (Planned Parenthood v. Casey was the 1992 Supreme Court decision that reaffirmed the constitutional right to an abortion.)
That is no longer the state’s position with Stewart now leading the argument. Mississippi told the court in its brief that “Roe and Casey are egregiously wrong. The conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition.”
Unlike many members of the antiabortion political movement, who have spent entire careers fighting Roe v. Wade, Stewart approaches the Supreme Court as a newcomer. “He’s not well known in the pro-life circles that I go in, and I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Allan Parker, president of the Justice Foundation, told me. Clarke Forsythe, senior counsel for Americans United for Life, said: “I do not know of anyone who knows Scott Stewart.” That will certainly change by Dec. 1.
Michael Linhorst is a writer and a lecturer at Yale Law School.