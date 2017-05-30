

Ron Turcotte and Secretariat on the final stretch of the 105th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park, N.Y., in 1973. Secretariat became the ninth horse to win racing’s Triple Crown. (Associated Press)

June 9, 1973 On this day, a horse named Secretariat, ridden by jockey Ron Turcotte, “ran one of the great races in American history,” wrote The Washington Post’s Gerald Strine, to win the Belmont Stakes. Having won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, Secretariat became the ninth horse to secure the coveted yet elusive Triple Crown. (Before Secretariat, the previous Triple Crown was won in 1948.) At Belmont, the race wasn’t even close: Secretariat won by 31 lengths and set stakes records for time and margin of victory. Owner Penny Tweedy said, “I know it looked a little greedy, Secretariat drawing off like that to try and set a record when he was in front by so much, but I believe everybody will understand.” Secretariat’s triumph marked the start of a golden age of Triple Crowns in the 1970s — Seattle Slew won it in 1977, and Affirmed won it in 1978 — followed by a long dry spell that was finally broken in 2015 by American Pharoah.