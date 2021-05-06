My husband told me, “No, no, no. You didn’t crash the aircraft; you guys landed it.” I sort of believed him — he showed me the picture of the aircraft sitting there — but I didn’t believe him. But I was going into surgery every other day then, and heading in on my gurney, I looked up on the board where they had all the patients who were going to go into surgery that morning, and they had Sgt. Chris Fierce’s name on there. I said to the nurse, “Oh my God, that’s my sergeant. That’s my crew chief.” And so she very kindly put us next to each other on our two gurneys waiting to go into surgery. I just started weeping. I was like, “Chris, I’m so sorry I crashed the aircraft. You almost lost your leg. It’s my fault.” And he just looked at me like I was insane. He said, “What are you talking about? You and Dan did everything you could to land the aircraft.” I said, “Are you sure?” He goes, “Tammy, I was sitting right behind you. I could see you move your hand to try to shut down the engine.” And once I knew that, I was fine. And I’ve been fine ever since.