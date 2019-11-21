EarthRoamer makes off-road RVs that come with “everything you need to leave it all behind,” including cedar-lined closets, maple wood cabinets and solar panels. Each one is custom-made by hand in Colorado. The base price for an EarthRoamer LTi is $590,000. For more information, go to earthroamer.com.

Dog Gear

Keep your pooch dry and portable this winter.

Left: Nylon dog rainbreaker by Supreme Paw Supply $45 at supremepawsupply.com.

Right: Canvas pet tote in natural and orange by Love Thy Beast, $160 at lovethybeast.com.

Chain Jewelry

Chain links were a recurring sight at the fall collections for good reason. They can supply a punk edge or a touch of sophistication.

Left: Chain-link dress by Paco Rabanne, $2,170 at mytheresa.com.

Right: Silver sweetheart ring by Off-White, $405 at ssense.com.

Scultura bracelet in sterling silver by Ippolita, $595 at Tiny Jewel Box.

Hoodies

The hoodie is now a wardrobe staple, whether it’s made from sweatshirt material or cashmere.

Zip cashmere hoodie by Brunello Cucinelli, $3,450 at modaoperandi.com.

Faux Fur Hats

When the mercury drops, style is often a casualty. But not with this hat.

Owen in pink faux fur trapper by Eugenia Kim, $395 at eugeniakim.com.

