Keep your pooch dry and portable this winter.
Left: Nylon dog rainbreaker by Supreme Paw Supply $45 at supremepawsupply.com.
Right: Canvas pet tote in natural and orange by Love Thy Beast, $160 at lovethybeast.com.
Chain Jewelry
Chain links were a recurring sight at the fall collections for good reason. They can supply a punk edge or a touch of sophistication.
Left: Chain-link dress by Paco Rabanne, $2,170 at mytheresa.com.
Right: Silver sweetheart ring by Off-White, $405 at ssense.com.
Scultura bracelet in sterling silver by Ippolita, $595 at Tiny Jewel Box.
Hoodies
The hoodie is now a wardrobe staple, whether it’s made from sweatshirt material or cashmere.
Zip cashmere hoodie by Brunello Cucinelli, $3,450 at modaoperandi.com.
Faux Fur Hats
When the mercury drops, style is often a casualty. But not with this hat.
Owen in pink faux fur trapper by Eugenia Kim, $395 at eugeniakim.com.