At the beginning of May, I entered a suburban Target, asked an employee where they stock the trading cards, strolled over to that aisle and was met with a pair of notices — in the byzantine spirit of a D.C. parking sign — explaining how many packs you could buy (one per customer), when you'd have to line up for them (Friday at 8 a.m. for undisclosed reasons) and why such restrictions were necessary (these 2.5-by-3.5-inch pieces of cardboard are in super-high demand). "To ensure the safety of all guests and team members," one of the notices began — and inspired a scoff.