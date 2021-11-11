“I kept walking past his room and saw he was taking notes. He was so into it,” says Peterson, who was impressed to hear Brown considering which logo color would command the most attention. He settled on the image of a bright yellow lion alongside a brand name that combined two of his favorite things: “sports” and “heroes.” “Not superheroes, positive people I look up to,” explains Brown, who tacked on “go” at the end for “go-getters.” He pestered his mom to take him to a store to buy plain white T-shirts, and then to a print shop he’d found online.