

Berry and Spice Compote, an elegant option for fruit just past its prime. (Renee Comet/For The Washington Post; styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Summer berries are whiz-bang beautiful right up until the time they aren’t. At overripe, they can still taste as good or even better, though, which is why industrious cooks get out their pie plates and jam pots and simmer for hours.

Here’s a quick alternative: Make a compote. Three other ingredients and low heat will help most of the fruit keep its shape while its juices form a rich-looking, barely sweet sauce you can spoon over just about anything.

Who knew warming spices could make such a cool dish?

Berry and Spice Compote

4 to 8 servings (makes 1 ½ cups)

Serve with a whipped cream-Greek yogurt mixture and/or granola.

MAKE AHEAD: The compote can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound mixed fresh berries, such as raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, stemmed and rinsed

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

One 3-inch cinnamon stick

2 whole star anise

STEPS

Combine the berries, dark brown sugar, cinnamon stick and star anise in a heavy pot over low heat. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes, until the fruit has started to break down but still retains some shape. (You don’t want something that looks like jam.) Discard the cinnamon stick and star anise.

Serve chilled.

SOURCE: Recipe adapted from “The Ginger & White Cookbook,” by Tonia George, Emma Scott and Nicholas Scott (Mitchell Beazley, 2014).

NUTRITIONAL ANALYSIS | Per serving, based on 8: 40 calories, 0 g protein, 10 g carbohydrates, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 0 mg sodium, 3 g dietary fiber, 7 g sugar

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to food@washpost.com

