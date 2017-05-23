

Andy Warhol’s 1967 screenprint “Marilyn.” (© Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc./Artists Rights Society, New York)

June 3, 1968 On this day, a short, thin woman named Valerie Solanas approached the receptionist at the studio of pop artist Andy Warholin Manhattan and asked to see him. Warhol said she could come in. A few minutes later, Solanas calmly walked out, leaving the door to Warhol’s office ajar. When the receptionist went into the room, he found the artist and London art gallery owner Mario Amaya on the ground. Solanas had shot both men — Warhol in the abdomen and Amaya in the chest, The Washington Post reported the next day. Both survived, but the bullets ripped through Warhol’s stomach, liver, spleen, esophagus and both lungs, leaving his torso horribly scarred. Solanas, a writer and activist who had a role in one of Warhol’s films, turned herself in hours after the shooting. She said she shot Warhol because he “had too much of a hold over me.” She was committed against her will for psychiatric evaluation. She later pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to three years in prison. Warhol died in 1987 of a heart attack.