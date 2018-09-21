

Investigators scour the scene of the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas a week after gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 and wounded hundreds in a shooting Oct. 1, 2017. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

OCT. 1, 2017 On this day, Stephen Paddock, 64, smashed holes in two windows of his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and opened fire on a country music festival across the street. “Twenty-two thousand music fans absorbed the sounds of terror and searched for alternative explanations. Then, as the shots kept on coming, they saw the truth. They saw the blood. They saw people fall. ... They saw what they had to do. They ran,” Michael Lyle, Heather Long and Marc Fisher wrote in The Washington Post on Oct. 3. In 11 minutes, Paddock fired more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, killing 58 people and wounding more than 800. Police later found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In the past year, investigators have learned that he meticulously planned the attack, checking in six days earlier and making multiple trips from his home to his suite, carting suitcases filled with guns and ammunition. President Trump called the attack “pure evil.” In August, authorities closed their investigation without an explanation for what motivated Paddock.