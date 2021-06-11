Countless times, I’ve walked into Glut feeling tense and mentally wrapped up in work or life dramas, wanting to just grab my items and go. A few minutes of being immersed in the smells of herbs and coffee and the sounds of reggae or go-go music chill me right out; on occasion, I’ve even caught myself dancing by the produce. By the time I get in the checkout line, if I have to wait while staff look up a price or explain to someone ahead of me the health benefits of black seed oil, that’s okay. I’ve been reminded to go with the flow, to be here now. “It’s a strange and special place,” says Thompson, who started at Glut in 1988, giving her a medium-length tenure among collective members.