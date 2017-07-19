It’s hard to leave the Lemon Collective empty-handed. Workshop participants can walk away with all manner of items: a screen-printed poster, a finger-crocheted throw or custom stamped metal jewelry. The focus of sessions at the Lemon Collective (3015 Georgia Ave. NW) is mostly on making and makers. If you’re trapped in front of a computer all day or moving from one meeting to the next, creating something with your hands can be refreshing. “It’s so fun to see people engage and get their hands dirty,” co-founder Holley Simmons says.

Keila Hill, a government accountant, designed a bench in an upholstery workshop. She was surprised that she did it in one sitting. “Now I have friends asking if I can make them things. ‘Can you make me pillows or a bench or a chair?’ I took one class,” she jokes.

The collective is deliberate, often seeking ways to combine creativity with socially conscious engagement. It hosted a pussyhat-knit-a-thon before January’s Women’s March on Washington, where many participants wore wool caps with cat ears. Last fall, the collective announced its Lemon Aid initiative, which plans each month to designate a local nonprofit or other group for donations.

Simmons and fellow founders Linny Giffin and Kathryn Zaremba share the workspace, which was formerly the Lemon Bowl Deli. (Memberships are available.) Each has her own creative business. Simmons, a onetime editor with The Washington Post’s Express publication, runs a terrarium and indoor landscaping venture; Zaremba is a pattern and surface designer; Giffin is a fiber artist and interior designer. Their bright creations fill the space, along with other locally made items. Besides DIY workshops, the Lemon Collective offers business and writing classes. This month’s workshop schedule listed topics such as astrology, hand-lettering and designing terrariums.

Lemon, Giffin says, is a chance to get beyond the day-to-day and learn something new, maybe create something — and to be social beyond the bar scene. “You can bring a friend,” she says, “or you can come by yourself and meet new people.”