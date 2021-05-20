A negative whoa, when I really learned their power and strength: Georgette had a very strong relationship with her aquarist, who looked nothing like me. I went to work with her and she latched on. I allowed one too many arms to get ahold of me. I was kneeling on a platform at the top of the enclosure. She was trying to pull me in. Most of her body was on my arm, and she was still holding on to the side of her enclosure. I stood up, and she was still on me. She was a large animal. She had about five of her arms wrapped around my left arm, and her mantle was out of the water. It was a little terrifying. I developed such great respect for their strength and cunning.