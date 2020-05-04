Only one other congressional reporter besides me was there, I assured him. Tasked with describing to colleagues and readers sheltering at home the business of government during a global pandemic, we quizzed Sullivan about ongoing bill negotiations. But we did so while breathing through white masks and trying, sometimes unsuccessfully, to stay out of arm’s reach, for his safety as well as ours.

During normal sessions of the House or Senate, there are hordes of reporters rather than just two. Microphones and recorders outstretched, we orbit powerful chairmen and rank-and-file lawmakers. Hovering outside legislative chambers or closed-door meetings, we chat informally with members of Congress or their staff about the status of appropriations negotiations, the latest update on an embattled nominee, or just President Trump’s latest tweet.

But these are not normal times. Reporters living in and around Washington, just like their neighbors, are being told to stay inside to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. Journalists and members of Congress alike have opted to work from home for weeks. But efforts to curb the spread of covid-19 pose a conundrum: How do journalists, and by extension the public, learn what the government is doing to fight a deadly virus while social distancing from the very sources we rely on?

“There’s an element of congressional reporting, like the White House, where you occasionally just have to be there, and there’s no other way around it,” Carl Hulse, the chief Washington correspondent for the New York Times, tells me.

Reporters recognized that their job had changed after the Capitol closed to tourists starting March 13. Backslapping senators, typically comfortable in a scrum of reporters, began asking for some personal space. “They looked at us differently,” Lisa Desjardins, a correspondent for “PBS NewsHour,” recalls, “like they looked at the press and said, ‘I don’t want anyone near me.’ ”

Fewer reporters can surround a senator when everyone’s keeping six feet apart. Recordings of questions and answers shouted in echoing hallways aren’t as clear as an intimate one-on-one in cramped elevators.

So, the congressional press corps adapted. As lawmakers worked on passing the Cares Act, the $2.2 trillion bill to address the crisis, reporters continued badgering them in person about its contents. At the same time, however, their ranks were shrinking rapidly because of a combination of newsroom layoffs, furloughs and work-at-home guidance from their employers. The reporters who remained started sharing audio and transcripts of interviews with some of their remote colleagues and competitors.

“People just tried to do their best while also knowing that we had to be there,” says Jennifer Shutt, budget and appropriations reporter for CQ Roll Call. “We had to be reporting on this as the economy got worse and worse and the number of cases just kept increasing.”

Usually, legislation comes out weeks or months in advance, with public hearings and plenty of time to comb through the details. But because the text of the agreement — with a final page count approaching 900 — was released hours before the Senate voted unanimously for its passage, many of those journalists were able to give readers only broad outlines of the legislation and the disagreements that were delaying the delivery of aid to Americans. Explaining its full ramifications takes time, and much of that analysis has had to wait until after the Cares Act was signed into law. “I do worry that in the future there could be problems from this bill that we don’t know about,” Desjardins says, “because it was passed so quickly and because we didn’t get the chance to really press senators about what they knew or didn’t know.”

Hill reporters still work the phones, as during normal times. But being able to question lawmakers and staff in person, on an impromptu basis, is often the quickest and most efficient way to get information. And when you have legislation this significant, moving this fast, and a crisis that’s evolving daily, speed matters. “There [were] definitely aspects of the story that you couldn’t necessarily get without being up there at the time, staking out these lunches and negotiations and working groups of this giant bill,” says Lindsay Wise, a congressional reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

After the bill passed, lawmakers left Washington and, from home, began to consider billions of dollars more in spending, presenting additional challenges for those of us trying to keep the public informed. Without a press corps regularly confronting them, elected officials have more leeway to control their message. Reporters’ email inboxes are bombarded with news releases about the latest work lawmakers are doing to address the crisis. Conference calls with reporters are structured to address only certain topics at the expense of the news of the day. Only those who deign to give interviews are interrogated.

And of course, all this is happening as journalists face the same juggling act as millions of American families: worrying about elderly parents, relatives who are front-line health-care workers, a partner navigating unemployment benefits, and getting sick themselves. “The biggest stressor, at least for me, was the fear that by doing my job ... [I] could put my family at risk,” says Wise, who now takes a shower upon returning home before she hugs her two small children.

“We’re all living through it as well as reporting on it,” she adds. “In some ways, hopefully that will make us actually better reporters and more empathetic and less visitors to a story.”

Elected officials have moved on to discussing how to reopen the economy and lift stay-at-home orders. And like everyone else, congressional reporters are wondering what that will look like. “The question is just where do we all come out of this afterwards?” says Leo Shane, an editor at Military Times who covers Congress. “When are we going to feel confident getting in a scrum shoulder-to-shoulder with 15 other people around a senator? ... It feels like it’s not going to be something that’s just over and done with and there’s a switch and everything’s back to normal. It feels like things will be changed forever. It’s just a matter of how much.”