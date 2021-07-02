But the Olympics are still the largest platform for women’s rugby, and Gustaitis believes that Americans are a natural audience for the fast, physical game of rugby sevens. “We’re trying to grow this sport,” she says. Rugby’s popularity and dominance remain concentrated in its birthplace — the United Kingdom — as well as other Commonwealth countries like New Zealand and Canada, two of the teams to beat going into Tokyo. But for every young girl who becomes enamored of gymnastics or soccer after watching American women compete, Gustaitis hopes another picks up a rugby ball. “If we can open America’s eyes to it,” she says, “they’ll fall in love with it.”