Women’s rugby made its Olympic debut in 2016, when the sport returned to the Summer Games after a 92-year hiatus. The Tokyo Games will continue to showcase the rugby variant known as sevens, where seven players on each side power through halves that are only seven minutes long, unlike the traditional 15-person teams playing 40-minute halves. The brisk pace of rugby sevens makes for action-packed matches, full of sprinting, fast scoring and, like all rugby, bruising player collisions worthy of a highlight reel.
Occupational hazards aside, for Gustaitis, it’s good to be playing rugby at all. The pandemic halted the team’s training for nearly five months last year, and the postponement of the 2020 Olympics was devastating. “Every day I’d think about the Olympics and how close I was to achieving my goal and just having that opportunity taken away,” she says.
It was not the first time that Gustaitis had her Olympic dreams deferred. In 2016, she was cut from the national team, known as the Eagles, months before the Rio Games. She made a comeback and now at age 30 has reached the typical retirement age for female rugby players. “This,” she says, “could be my only shot.”
Gustaitis grew up in Norrisville, Md., near the Pennsylvania state line in northern Harford County. “You can ride right through this town and not know you went through it,” says her mom, Tammy. Her parents were leaders at the local volunteer fire company, and Gustaitis became a first responder in high school — a choice her family credits for her ability to handle pressure on the field.
“She can still think logically when everyone is dog-tired,” says her teammate and former roommate Kasey McCravey. “She’s the captain of our team for a reason. I can’t think of anyone better to lead us to the Olympics.”
Like many American female ruggers, Gustaitis is a crossover athlete: A sporty kid who once played boys’ baseball, she excelled at high school basketball before discovering club rugby at the University of Maryland. After she was cut from the national squad in 2016, she returned to play club rugby with Scion, a Northern Virginia team. She revisited plans to go to medical school and worked at a plastic surgeon’s office. (She called the same doctor for advice about her stitches.) She says she matured as a player during that time and “fell in love with the sport again.”
A year and one club championship later, she went back to Chula Vista, Calif., to join the Eagles at the Olympic training site. “She’s just got this fighter attitude about her,” says head coach Chris Brown, “because she’s had to fight for pretty much every inch she’s gotten.”
I first spoke with Gustaitis in early March 2020, right before the world shut down; at that point, the Olympics still seemed inevitable. She had already emerged as an ambassador for American rugby, doing her share of on-air commentating, some of it alongside her fiance, Alex Corbisiero, an NBC Sports rugby analyst. Emilie Bydwell, the team’s high-performance director, says, “Abby is such a wonderful spokesperson for the sport and the power of women’s sport and really just being only who you are.”
At the prop and hooker positions, Gustaitis is one of the team’s forwards, and with her nearly 6-foot frame, she shines at receiving the ball during kickoffs. “She’s one of the best aerialists in the world,” Bydwell says. After a February tournament in Madrid, a clip of Gustaitis made the rounds online, showing her sailing four feet in the air to catch the ball before landing flat on top of a player from Spain.
These acrobatics are eye-catching, but Gustaitis’s primary role on the pitch is to set up others to make big plays. “She does some of the unseen hard work that creates this flashy stuff that her team is able to do,” says Corbisiero, who played rugby for England.
During quarantine, she kept conditioning, working out on equipment that the team sent to her home. The will-they-or-won’t-they-happen lead-up to the Olympics was grueling mentally, and she found herself talking to the team’s sports psychologist to deal with the stress. “It slowly turned into a fire within me,” she says. She would tell herself: “Now we have a year to be better.”
Then, just before the team was cleared for in-person practices in August, another blow came: Corbisiero, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2019, found out the disease had returned. Gustaitis took time off from training to be with him during the worst part of his treatments. “We’re a team,” Corbisiero says. “Just the layers of this year overlapped together, and it means so much more how she managed to cope with so much adversity.”
Corbisiero has responded well to treatment, so their focus has turned back to the Olympics. The experience will be different from what Gustaitis once imagined. The controversy of holding the Games during the pandemic still hangs over the competition. The stadiums won’t be full of fans from around the world, and she will spend much of the event restricted to her room. Her loved ones will have to watch her performance on television from thousands of miles away.
But the Olympics are still the largest platform for women’s rugby, and Gustaitis believes that Americans are a natural audience for the fast, physical game of rugby sevens. “We’re trying to grow this sport,” she says. Rugby’s popularity and dominance remain concentrated in its birthplace — the United Kingdom — as well as other Commonwealth countries like New Zealand and Canada, two of the teams to beat going into Tokyo. But for every young girl who becomes enamored of gymnastics or soccer after watching American women compete, Gustaitis hopes another picks up a rugby ball. “If we can open America’s eyes to it,” she says, “they’ll fall in love with it.”
Tiffany Stanley is a writer in Washington.