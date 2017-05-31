Milagros de Souza, 17, is the valedictorian of her senior class at Eastern Senior High School in Northeast Washington. A straight-A student, she will attend Duke University in the fall.

You are the valedictorian, you’re on the track team, you’re getting your International Baccalaureate diploma, you’re on the Smithsonian Secretary’s Youth Advisory Council, you started your own bakery and you’re on the Aspen Institute Youth Commission.

Yes.

Do you sort of feel like an underachiever?

[Laughs.] Um. No, actually I don’t.

How are you different as a senior than you were as a freshman?

Well, I know what I want to do with my life. This is going to sound corny, but I feel like I found myself. I’m not just following some dream that I had at 8 years old. I have my own dream, and I’m going after it.

If you had an hour to spend with anyone, who would you pick?

Ooh, that’s a hard question. I’m inspired by Malcolm X, but then I want to be like Oprah. Malcolm X was a major civil rights leader, and I really believe in what he said. But I want to grow up and become like Oprah.

Maybe Malcolm X could be a special guest on her show?

Right, like a surprise guest. Like when she brings out Justin Bieber and everyone screams.

What’s going to be your message to your fellow graduates?

That you belong anywhere that you want to be. When I was in middle school and early in high school, I really wanted to go to Duke. But then I took the PSAT, and my grades weren’t matching up. And so I kind of gave up on Duke. So I had to come back and fight for it. I had to get straight A’s, I had to get the right SAT scores, and I really had to work. For a long time I felt that I didn’t belong at Duke, but now I’m going to Duke on a full ride. So there’s nothing that can stop you. If you want it, go get it.

Who has inspired you most?

I’d say my grandmother. She was born in Trinidad and moved over here when my father was 13. When she came to America she was faced with a lot of challenges. She was young with young children, but she was able to start her own business and now has her own catering company.

As a high school senior, how do you feel about where America is right now?

I do not like America’s current president. However, I understand that the current president does not represent the entire country. I am disappointed in the choice of president, but I am hopeful for a brighter future.

What will people be saying about you 10 years from now?

I think people will be inspired by me. I really want to make a difference in the world, but I also want to inspire others to make change as well.

