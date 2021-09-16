He has even higher hopes for another group of DC Vaulters. “PG music!” Luthy yells to his college students, who’ve been blasting their playlists through the speakers. It’s time for Fly-Kids, a class for ages 6 to 10, which may be the first program designed exclusively for such young vaulters. “I had to have little kid poles custom made to get the smallest poles in the world,” says Luthy, who — like most pole vaulters — didn’t try the sport until high school. In his decades of coaching at the collegiate level, both at Eastern Michigan University and here in the Washington region since 2008, Luthy has found that because of this common late start, athletes often aren’t able to achieve their full potential.