What started as a single runway in an Events DC parking lot in 2016 has gradually developed into a highflying fantasyland. And from this spot, DC Vault founder Edward Luthy wants to make sure all of Washington gets properly introduced to his favorite activity.
“We try to set the bar very high,” Luthy says while standing near what is indeed a very high bar perched above a thickly padded landing area. The quality of this setup, designed for the sport’s elite performers, helped DC Vault recently become one of the only independent pole vault facilities in the country certified by World Athletics, an international sports federation, for national and world records. That’s a status that’s already attracting attention from stars, such as Canadian Olympian Anicka Newell, who swung by in June in the run-up to the Tokyo Games.
Three pits, three state-of-the-art rubber runways and all sorts of strength training equipment make it possible for individuals of varying abilities to work out simultaneously. While Luthy and DC Vault staff train both the University of Maryland and Catholic University teams, other athletes can get runs in too. “I think it’s the number one location for training in the country. Well, there’s the Olympic training center, but it’s right after,” says the University of Maryland’s Gwendolyn Zeckowski, 21, as she warms up alongside fellow collegiate athletes who nod in agreement.
Luthy — who has trained multiple national record holders — is impressed by this current college crew, and especially Zeckowski, who’s back to training after an incredible recovery from a series of strokes in February 2020 plus brain surgery. He thinks that several of them could qualify for the 2024 Olympic trials.
He has even higher hopes for another group of DC Vaulters. “PG music!” Luthy yells to his college students, who’ve been blasting their playlists through the speakers. It’s time for Fly-Kids, a class for ages 6 to 10, which may be the first program designed exclusively for such young vaulters. “I had to have little kid poles custom made to get the smallest poles in the world,” says Luthy, who — like most pole vaulters — didn’t try the sport until high school. In his decades of coaching at the collegiate level, both at Eastern Michigan University and here in the Washington region since 2008, Luthy has found that because of this common late start, athletes often aren’t able to achieve their full potential.
He points to the extreme counterexample of multiple world record holder Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, who took home the gold for Sweden in Tokyo. The son of an all-American pole vaulter, Duplantis was practicing in his own backyard by the time he was in preschool. So Luthy is experimenting with a gymnastics-like approach to pole vault for kids, aiming to spark some long-term interest that could eventually translate into athletic scholarships and championships.
As the pint-size pole vaulters swing their legs and stretch their hamstrings, their parents hang out in the grass on the other side of the chain-link fence. Anita Iacaruso was grateful to find any regular outdoor physical activity for her 8-year-old, Ashley, during the pandemic. Over the past five months, it’s become pretty much all Ashley wants to do. “We put a pull-up bar in our dining room, because that’s normal,” Anita jokes.
It is, in fact, normal among Ashley’s Fly-Kids friends, particularly 8-year-old Asha Iyer, who practices her pull-ups on her bunk bed. When the pair recently got together at Asha’s house for a playdate, they reconfigured a set of outdoor furniture and cushions into a makeshift pole vault setup.
Asha started with DC Vault two years ago, and her intense focus earned her the nickname “Little Beast,” which is emblazoned on one of the four pole vault shirts in constant rotation in her wardrobe. She didn’t want to go on a family vacation this summer because it meant missing a week of practice, explains her mom, Anne. “So [Luthy] gave her a stick to practice some moves. She’s been taking it to bed with her,” she says.
Asha’s goal? “Shoot my legs up and keep my head straight,” she says. “I want to set a world record.” In August, she soared to a new personal record of 5 feet 7 inches at Moon Vault, DC Vault’s late-night competition featuring LED lights lining the runway and athletes covered in glowing body paint.
A key part of DC Vault’s outreach strategy is putting on a show, explains assistant coach Chad Ackerman. This year’s first event was the inaugural DMV Pole Vault Championships, giving students across the region a chance to face off. Up next was the National Street Vault in July, held in the middle of Eastern Market to maximize visibility. Still to come in October is the Halloween Vault, with costumed athletes and an appearance by Sergio, a 15-foot skeleton. (From December through February, DC Vault switches to indoor training locations.)
Having fun with the sport while creating more chances to compete gives vaulters a reason to stick with it, even after college. “I always used to say, ‘You can play pickup basketball or go swim laps. You can’t do pickup pole vault.’ But now I can,” says Jen Garrott, 33, who used to compete for William & Mary. She’s one of several “older” athletes who have found their way to DC Vault. “We’re a little rusty. But there’s a lot of muscle memory,” says 24-year-old Maddie Van Aken, who competed for the University of Lynchburg and is working her way up to improving on her college personal record.
There’s also no reason adults who’ve never pole vaulted before can’t start, says Luthy, who sees the potential appeal to CrossFit types and anyone interested in strength and sprinting. DC Vault occasionally hosts “adult experience” sessions, which offer a crash course — with only safe landings, naturally.
Flinging oneself up as high as possible is an inherently risky activity, but Luthy says the thick mats everywhere prevent a lot of issues. The most common problem is twisted ankles. “They decide to land on their feet instead of their back,” groans Luthy, who repeatedly tells his athletes not to do anything that stupid.
What he doesn’t need to remind them of is why they show up. Marley Oare, 17, drives two hours each way from Fauquier County most days of the week with no complaints. “You feel like you’re flying, and there’s no better feeling,” she says. For Whitney Snyder, a junior at the University of Maryland, it’s about the adrenaline rush and her urge “to jump anything higher than I have before.” Standing beneath the sunset, Di Nicolantonio adds, “To come here, it’s really a privilege.”
Vicky Hallett, a former columnist for The Post’s Local Living section, is a writer in Washington.