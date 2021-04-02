They call themselves “garden geeks”: Jim is “a tree guy,” he says. (His favorite is the white oak.) Cindy loves pink flowering plants the most. “But it’s like having children,” she says. “You really just love them all.”

Cindy grew up in Rockville, Md., where she spent hours in the garden, “growing flowers and vegetables just to see how they would look,” she says. After studying horticulture at the University of Maryland, she started at the National Gallery right out of college. Jim grew up in Philadelphia, helping his parents take care of their vegetable garden. He attended a public vocational-technical high school that specialized in agriculture, then graduated from Temple University with a degree in horticulture. They met when they both worked at the National Gallery, where they quietly dated until Cindy became the deputy chief of horticulture services — and Jim’s boss. “I told Jim he really needed to go,” she says, laughing. He shifted to the Architect of the Capitol, managing horticulture for the U.S. Botanic Garden before rising to his current position.

Although the couple haven’t worked together formally for nearly two decades, they still speak the same plant language and lean on each other for advice when problems arise. “Cindy has some hideaways up on the East Building [of the art museum],” says Jim. “She’ll take pictures in the morning every once in a while and send them to me. ... I don’t get that vantage point, so it’s like the sun coming in from the Capitol — it reflects all these beautiful pink colors.” (“Or I can be mean and take pictures and say, ‘Boy, you really need to work on your grass!’ ” Cindy says.)

Cindy’s pre-pandemic life meant arriving at the office at 6 a.m. and “walking five miles every day, visiting the campus and directing the wide variety of areas we support from the Sculpture Garden — the greenhouses, the garden courts, terraces and every exhibit and interior space,” she says. Now, like for many of us, her work is done mostly over Zoom. The National Gallery closed and reopened a few times over the past year; each time, Cindy had to be ready, constantly “planning for normal.” The museum’s March anniversary is celebrated annually with a rotating display of 250 azaleas in the Rotunda, and Cindy and her staff spent the winter preparing the plants to transfer from greenhouses in Frederick, Md., but the museum didn’t reopen after all. (The Sculpture Garden reopened in February.)

For Jim, the pandemic and the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol — which was followed by the erecting of non-scalable fencing — meant some pivoting, too. He and his team continue to care for more than 4,500 trees and all the flowering plants on 274 acres of Capitol landscape. (His department was not in charge of the fencing.) Like Cindy, Jim’s days this past year have been less hands-on, which he misses. “Nothing ever replaces the ability or the experience to walk the grounds, feel the landscape and talk to people,” he says.

But the pandemic has allowed the Kaufmanns to spend more time in their own garden in Silver Spring, Md. Last summer, tending it was their “pandemic therapy,” says Cindy. It reflects their different horticultural styles, and over the years, the yard has naturally divided into “Cindy” and “Jim” sections. “Jim is very much into a very naturalistic garden,” says Cindy. “I’m a little bit more on the crazy floral side of things ... as colorful and as many flowers as I can possibly have.”