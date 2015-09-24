The following review appears in The Washington Post’s 2017 Fall Dining Guide.



Komi

(Superlative)

Unlike 99 percent of restaurants that tell you the chef’s intentions in epic detail, this model of efficiency puts the frequent diner at ease. “This is going to be a short conversation,” says our waiter. “We’re going to cook for you tonight.” At Komi, where James Beard Award winner Johnny Monis rules the kitchen, that’s like saying Meryl Streep is going to do some impersonations. The first flight of courses borders on the precious, but there’s no denying the sublime taste and beauty behind a slip of sea bass anointed with “olive oil from Johnny’s parent’s electrician” back in Greece, or a tiny corn custard gilded with uni and caviar that puts you on the edge of an ocean. A tendril of grilled octopus accented with tomato yogurt and a bit of sourdough topped with sauteed mushrooms might precede a couple of glorious pastas, including downy sheep’s-milk dumplings set off with summery tomato. If you began dinner thinking you’d be stopping off at McDonald’s before the night was over, you’ll be hoisting a white flag after a platter of crisp lamb ribs and rosy chops and two desserts have convinced you otherwise. Seated anywhere other than at the prized window table, you may require an extra votive or two to see the chef’s handiwork. (Let there be light, pretty please?) That said, a little facelift over the summer leaves the dining room looking more the part of a fine-dining lair; the sponged yellow walls have been replaced by white paint or red brick. By all means, splurge on the wine pairings. Few sommeliers rhapsodize about their wares with the flair of wine and service director Kyle Wilson, who makes us feel like we’re right where he has been, digging in the vineyards and drinking with the people responsible for the life in your glass.

4 stars

Komi: 1509 17th St. NW. 202-332-9200. komirestaurant.com.

Prices: Prix fixe $150.

Sound check:75 decibels / Must speak with raised voice.

The following review was originally published as part of The Washington Post’s 2015 Fall Dining Guide. Komi was No. 9 on Tom’s top 10 in 2015.

Hate surprises? Consider a restaurant other than Komi, the modern Greek restaurant from Johnny Monis and his wife, Anne Marler, in Dupont Circle. All you’ll be asked at the outset is if you have allergies or restrictions (the kitchen can handle them) and whether you want wine pairings for an extra $70 a person (just nod yes). Beyond that, you’re simply told to expect some little bites followed by bigger ones and invited to relax and let the restaurant take care of you.

That Komi does — exquisitely — for the next several hours. One-bite wonders, many involving fish, swim to the table: warm seaweed brioche capped with shimmering caviar; rosy sea trout garnished with its roe, crisp skin and a sliver of tangy cucamelon; a soft coin of carrot gilded with sea urchin; perhaps grilled Spanish octopus poised on a puddle of pureed golden raisins. A tiny block of panisse (chickpea cake) topped with a quenelle of smoked vegetables proves that the kitchen doesn’t need flesh to impress, although the centerpiece of a recent dinner — roasted lamb neck escorted by house-baked pita and hummus — brought Greece to Washington. Smart and engaging, the servers are the sort you want to invite to your next cookout. “We drank oceans of this on our beach vacation,” a sommelier says as he pours my new favorite sauvignon blanc blend, Nico Lazaridi, from Drama, Greece.

Louder than I remember it at peak hours, the spare, sponge-yellow dining room hasn’t changed much since Komi opened in 2003; the restaurant pours all its effort into feeding you, body and soul — a four-star priority.