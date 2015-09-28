The following review appears in The Washington Post’s 2017 Fall Dining Guide.



Little Serow

(Superlative)

Paging Andrew Zimmern! The food, some of the hottest and funkiest Thai cooking around, continues to be served family-style by modern-day hepcats in a dimly lit green basement with an unmarked entrance. To start, as always: a rainbow of sliced vegetables and a dried shrimp dip that sets your tongue on alert. From there, anything goes. Over summer, the kitchen introduced me to a blazing tropical salad packed with a jungle of fruit, including sour pluot, a cross between an apricot and a plum; and folds of rosy beef tossed with toasted rice powder and saw-tooth coriander, its flavor reminiscent of cilantro. I also knocked back a lovely Swiss cider coaxed from apple, pear and quince, because this sibling to the four-star Komi is as serious about what goes into your glass as onto your faux paper plate. I know people who still haven’t been, put off by the no-reservations policy or the menu laced with nonnegotiable nuts, shellfish and other ingredients. I also know of no other Thai restaurant this thrilling on the East Coast.

4 stars

Little Serow: 1511 17th St. NW. No phone. littleserow.com.

Prices: Prix fixe $49.

Sound check:78 decibels / Must speak with raised voice.

Previous: Le Diplomate | Next: Maketto

