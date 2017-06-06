Donald Trump last month informed America that he is (1) a victim of “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” and that (2) “no politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.”

Let us examine his grievances, historically.

To be fair, the mainstream media has been rather skeptical of Trump’s temperament and abilities, and the Justice Department doesn’t seem willing to accept his protestations of extreme innocence. Whereas:

Witch hunt

(Illustration by Eric Shansby)

I think most of us can agree that as far as American witch hunts go, the one in Salem, Mass., in 1692 was pretty bad. Fourteen women, five men and two very bad dogs were put to death. At least one victim was what passed in that time for a politician: John Willard, the town’s assistant constable. Willard was in charge of rounding up suspected witches but soon sickened of it inasmuch as he realized he was largely relying on accusations from giggly, histrionic, sexually frustrated teenage girls. He quit his job in protest. For this, he himself was accused of being a witch. At his trial people testified that, among other things, he had caused a man’s urinary agony — current medical evidence suggests the guy had kidney stones — by giving him “the evil eye.” Willard was held in a dungeon for two weeks, then hanged. Bad witch hunt!

Worse and unfair

Cicero: This 1st century B.C. Roman lawyer and politician is said to have been the greatest public speaker in history. He is considered the grandfather of the Enlightenment and great-grandfather of the United States, profoundly influencing revolutionary democratic thinkers like John Locke. But Cicero fell into disfavor with Marc Antony, who ruled Rome. Antony had Cicero hunted down and stabbed to death. So that was pretty unfair. Unfairer still was that Cicero’s head and hands were then displayed at the Roman forum, like some sort of meat puppet. Definitely worse. Very unfair.

Edward II of England : Edward was, by most accounts, a mediocre 14th-century king with one notable achievement: graciously ceding greater authority to Parliament. He is also said to have been a homosexual, which possibly contributed to his overthrow and murder, which by some accounts occurred via the application of a hot poker into his royal wazoo. Bad! Unfair!

Georges Danton, French revolutionary : Danton helped overthrow the monarchy and began the Reign of Terror. However, he became sickened by the spectacle of power-mad thugs triumphantly holding up by the hair the severed heads of the guillotined aristocrats, to the cheers of ravening crowds of bloodthirsty yeehaws with bad teeth. Danton publicly suggested that the state consider executing only those clearly guilty of crimes. For this, he was guillotined. Definitely unfair and bad.

Harry S. Truman: During his eventful seven-plus years as president, Truman merely solved the worst refugee crisis in world history; ended Jim Crow in the federal government; created NATO, the World Bank, the IMF and the Marshall Plan; saved Berlin and rebuilt Europe. But when he left office in 1953, he was the least popular president ever, widely reviled, mercilessly ridiculed, in part because of Joe McCarthy’s shamefully dishonest attack on alleged communists in his administration. Unfair!

Helen Gahagan Douglas: A capable, liberal-leaning congresswoman from California and a former Hollywood star, she had the bad luck, when she ran for Senate in 1950, to be opposed first in a primary by an unscrupulous Democrat, and then, in the general election, by Richard Nixon. He called her “the Pink Lady” and said she was “pink right down to her underwear,” an appallingly sexist statement even for the 1950s. Nixon also tasked surrogates to attack her on the grounds that her husband, Melvyn Douglas, was Jewish. Very, very unfair.

Zainab Fatuma Naigaga : This isn’t all ancient history. In October 2015, the female opposition-party official in Uganda was headed to a political rally when she was taken from her car by government thugs, dragged through the street and stripped naked to the waist. The scene was uploaded to the Internet for all to see.

Very, very, very, very unfair, Donald.

