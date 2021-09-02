This morning I had an equity conference in Connecticut, and I was talking with folks who went through the fire with me in the pandemic; these are educational leaders from across the state. And as we talked about equity and access, I reminded them that no matter where they are — they could be in the most impoverished community — that the next president could be in their classroom. I moved seven times before I was 13 years old. I remember my mother, barely 20, 21 years old, walking me to school and learning English when I got to school; I knew Spanish first. In terms of demographics and socioeconomic status, my community was lacking. Yet I always say: I was born rich, I just didn’t have a lot of material possessions. I had a very strong family. I had a sense of pride and sense of community — our school provided that. And I saw my parents work really hard and give back to the community. My brother’s now a lieutenant in the police department in my hometown. My sister became a social worker in my hometown. I became an educator in my hometown. So we have to be careful how we assess ability, and we should never, ever assume certain things based on circumstance.