Diggs tells me that he agreed to help start the place, but he wanted it to be community-focused: “It’s not going to be about me.” Twenty-two years on, the museum is managed by CARE and staffed by people who got on-the-job training about vinegar. And it is the town’s biggest draw. Roslyn has an annual Vinegar Festival, replete with a “royal quart,” including a vinegar queen. The museum is open Thursday through Saturday, and only in the summer, but Rougemont says someone’s generally available if you ask for a tour. She recounts a time she was riding her bike to pick up her mail from the post office, and a family in a big RV asked if they could get a tour. “I told them I just needed to run home and grab my key,” she says.