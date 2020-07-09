Like the black metal fence that President Trump erected around the White House, the plywood announced a presumption of hostility and violence. And like that fence, which was barely up a few days before protesters plastered it with signs and memorial messages for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, the boards were swiftly repurposed into canvases for artistic supporters of Black Lives Matter.

Over the course of June, murals appeared on the plywood: Of two hands signing the “d” and “c” in American Sign Language against a backdrop that reads, over and over, “Black Lives Matter”; of the stretch of Swann Street NW where police blocked, pepper-sprayed and arrested protesters, of rowhouses with their doors flung open, framing the words “We keep us safe”; of three human hearts, ventricles and all, labeled as “white,” “brown” and “black,” with “human ...and justice for all” spray-painted above and below.

Many of the murals are the work of Radical Empathy, a start-up founded by Tarek Kouddous. Kouddous grew up in Cairo and came to the District seven years ago to attend George Washington University and now lives in Logan Circle. He decided in November that he wanted to do something community-oriented after leaving his job at a consulting firm focused on federal emergency management. He formed Radical Empathy as a for-profit company on April 1 to organize open-air events and collaborate with workplaces on creating a healthier office culture.

Through Radical Empathy, he has been working on various “place-making” projects — finding creative uses for underutilized public spaces — and to, as he put it, “use beautification as a way to bring the community together” by, for instance, painting artwork on utility boxes. He aims to “take spaces that you walk by every day that are hiding in plain sight, and you make them into places of belonging.”

Radical Empathy essentially matches property owners who want to use their buildings to make a statement and muralists. As protests in Washington swelled, Ted Brownfield of SJG Properties reached out to Kouddous. Brownfield had boarded up windows on two SJG buildings near the White House (including one at 15th and H streets, which formerly housed the Woodward Table restaurant, soon to be a Cheesecake Factory) and wanted to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Thursday, June 4, Kouddous recalled, Brownstein asked him: Do you know any artists? And can you get the murals up by Saturday, when some of the biggest demonstrations were expected to take place? Kouddous said sure, and the project took off from there. (Brownfield didn’t respond to interview requests.)

With the green light from SJG, the project, dubbed the “Radical Plywood Initiative,” got off the ground. Artists submit sketches of what they’d like to paint; Kouddous, along with partner Suren Nannapaneni, connects those artists with available spots. Artists are not paid for their work, but Brownfield — with help from partners such as Transformer, a nonprofit visual arts organization; the District Bridges Logan Circle Main Street program, which provides technical support to businesses; and the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District — offers the muralists (“Radical Artists”) a $250 honorarium to cover supplies and their time. When the plywood comes down (which could be any minute and may have happened by the time you read this story), Radical Empathy plans to auction the artwork, splitting the proceeds between the artists and local charities.

As of late June, Radical Empathy had facilitated the creation of 23 murals across D.C., including paintings along P Street NW and a portrait of George Floyd in Adams Morgan by graphic designer and illustrator Ragda Noah. When it comes to supervising the artists, Kouddous takes a relatively hands-off approach, though he weighs in on some aesthetic considerations — like having a trio of blue murals side-by-side at 15th and H streets NW and putting a lime green one around the corner.

Richshaad Ryan, whose renderings of the D.C. flag are a 14th Street mainstay, was wrapping up his mural at 15th and H — the D.C. flag inside a heart, surrounded by the words “UNITED WE STAND” — when a little girl approached, and told her mom that she also wanted to paint, so Ryan handed her a brush. “So she got out of the stroller and got busy,” Ryan told me later by phone.

Wasn’t he worried she would mess it up? Nope, he insisted. “It’s part of the art. … It was just a moment. It was the vibe. The energy was so high.” All the artists signed their work on the walls with their names and Instagram handles, and Ryan said he has been getting tagged by people all over the country who’ve seen his contribution on social media. “It’s a phenomenal, great response,” he said. He’s grateful that his artwork can support Black Lives Matter and uplift people who believe in the cause but aren’t able to go out and protest. “We are all in different situations,” he said. “But everybody can help this movement.”

On Radical Empathy’s Instagram account, there’s a link to a live map that tracks the murals-in-progress, so curious residents can check out the art as it happens. Knowing new murals are going up all the time “will bring more attention to the movement,” Ryan said. “Say you go down there tomorrow and there’s five done, and your friend goes down on Thursday and there’s 10 done. You’ll go back to see the ones you didn’t see.”

