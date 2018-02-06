

Mike Myers, left, and Dana Carvey reprise their roles as Wayne and Garth at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

FEB. 14, 1992 On this day, Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar hit the big screen for the first time, and, as film critic Desson Howe wrote in The Washington Post, the result was “schweeeet.” The world already knew Wayne, played by Mike Myers, and Garth, played by Dana Carvey, from their regular “Saturday Night Live” sketch about two heavy-metal-loving men-children with bad hair who host a public access show from Wayne’s wood-paneled basement in Aurora, Ill. “Maybe you have to be puerile, young-hearted and susceptible to jokes about — there’s no other way to put this — sphincters. Well, ‘Wayne’s World’-the-movie is a Roto-Rooter for clogged humor. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll drive home,” Howe noted. The film — which had everyone on their knees, bowing and saying, “We’re not worthy” — made almost $122 million in gross domestic sales. (The 1993 sequel did not do as well, taking in $48 million.) Over the years, Myers and Carvey have reprised their roles as Wayne and Garth, most recently in 2015 for SNL’s 40th anniversary special. They had so much fun that, in 2016, Myers told the Canadian Press a “Wayne’s World 3” is not out of the question. “It would be an interesting examination of Wayne at 50,” he said.