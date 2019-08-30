

Abigail Gullo, a bar manager at Ben Paris restaurant in Seattle’s State Hotel, talks with customer Scott Ellaway. (Lindsey Wasson/for The Washington Post)

During a speech in April, President Trump dismissed one of the Democratic Party's rising stars, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), as a "young bartender." The line drew laughs in a room of Republican donors. It also inspired a new slogan, "Make Ocasio-Cortez Bartend Again," now emblazoned on MAGA-style red hats and other Trumpian merchandise. "I'm proud to be a bartender," Ocasio-Cortez responded in a speech of her own.

How did all of this go over with bartenders themselves? “It’s dumb that people don’t respect bartenders,” said Anna LeBer, manager of the Old Pal, a cocktail bar in Athens, Ga. “The skills you learn in the service industry are skills that are universal to all careers.”

I was chatting with LeBer and other bartenders by the pool one sunny July afternoon at the Royal Sonesta New Orleans, the site of the liquor industry’s splashiest convention, Tales of the Cocktail. The nearly 36,000 attendees immersed themselves in spirit tastings, product launches and free-flowing brand-sponsored parties galore. Once a festival of legendary excess, Tales of the Cocktail in recent years has offered seminars on more sober subjects such as sustainability and sexual harassment.

At the convention, I was talking to bartenders about the one topic they traditionally hate discussing in their bars: politics. In 2019, the intersection of bartending and politics is more relevant than ever — thanks in part to AOC, but also because of other headlines entangling the profession in ongoing Washington drama. For instance, in June, an employee at the Aviary, an acclaimed cocktail bar in Chicago, reportedly spit on presidential son Eric Trump.

“We used to say, ‘Don’t talk about politics in bars.’ That’s off! We all talk about it all the time now,” Fraser Hamilton of Sweet Liberty, a cocktail bar in Miami Beach, told me in the hotel courtyard. Hamilton advocated for a more professional approach to confronting a controversial public figure than spitting. “Asking someone to leave is totally reasonable,” he said, citing a Virginia restaurateur’s decision to expel then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in 2018. But spitting is “an act of cowardice and grotesquerie.”

Bartenders had plenty to say about Ocasio-Cortez and the flak she’s taken for her prior work experience. “There’s a history of delegitimizing people in the service industry,” said Lee Zaremba, beverage director for Chicago’s Boka Restaurant Group. He noted that mentality fails to consider the fact that more than 15 million Americans work in bars and restaurants, generating a projected $863 billion in total sales this year alone, according to the National Restaurant Association. That workforce is expected to grow to 16.9 million by 2029.

“America was founded in taverns. Have you not seen ‘Hamilton’?” said Abigail Gullo, referring to the Broadway musical. Gullo, a bar manager at Ben Paris restaurant in Seattle’s State Hotel, was raised not far from Ocasio-Cortez’s home borough of the Bronx. “She represents a lot of people I grew up with and knew, more so than these old white guys do,” Gullo said. “That’s the government we deserve, a government that truly represents all Americans.”

Ian Dessous of El Batey bar in San Juan, Puerto Rico, credited Ocasio-Cortez with expanding public consciousness about food and beverage workers, their level of education and professionalism. “Her demeanor and her way of being straightforward — that’s the stuff you learn by working behind the bar,” he said, adding that her election “pretty much validates that us, as bartenders, we do have a voice.”

However, even among her former colleagues in hospitality, Ocasio-Cortez can be a polarizing figure. In May, she briefly mixed a few drinks during a media event to push for raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 per hour. In many states, bartenders expect to make most of their income from tips on top of the federal minimum for tipped workers, which is $2.13 per hour.

Hamilton described Ocasio-Cortez’s $15 minimum wage proposal as “a little naive.” He said the low minimum wage helps smaller operators to defer labor costs and get their businesses off the ground. “You would have to restructure the financial system of the entire industry” to make the increase work, he said.

“We don’t make enough money to pay $15 an hour,” agreed LeBer, who otherwise described herself as a “big supporter” of the freshman lawmaker. “We’re a tiny cocktail bar. We have a staff of seven people, including me. Our margins are really thin.” LeBer said bartenders at her bar start at $4.50 per hour; with tips, they usually make more than $15 per hour.

Gullo is in the opposing camp, arguing that “$2.13 an hour for the kind of work we’re doing is bad for our industry.” The federal tipped minimum, she added, hasn’t changed in more than 20 years, while the cost of living keeps rising. Last year, she left New Orleans after six years, citing stagnant wages as a reason. “After a while, it was feeling morally reprehensible to ask people to do what I was asking them to do in a high-volume craft cocktail situation and pay them such a low wage,” she said.

Gullo now works in Seattle, where the state minimum wage is $12 per hour. She said her bartenders get paid above that, plus tips. Despite the higher labor costs, she said management makes do by finding efficiencies in other ways. Given the growth of American cocktail culture in recent years, Gullo said she’s convinced that similar wage increases can work elsewhere, and that labor-minded legislators like Ocasio-Cortez can help push things in that direction. “The hospitality industry is becoming one of the largest industries in America,” Gullo said. “So, somebody is making money, and I gotta tell you, I don’t think it’s us.”

Chris Shott is a writer in New York.

More from the Magazine:

How robo-callers outwitted the government and completely wrecked the Do Not Call list

This ‘hillbilly madman’ is country music royalty. So why haven’t you heard of him?

What I figured out about America’s future from visiting Trump resorts throughout the world