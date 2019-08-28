Six members of Congress dish about their favorite junk food.



Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) holds some Aggie's ice cream. “Eating Aggie ice cream takes me back to Utah. It is home sweet home in delicious frozen form.” (Anisha Sisodia for The Washington Post)



Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) enjoys a bowl of mochi crunch. (Anisha Sisodia for The Washington Post)



Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) eats popcorn. “Popcorn is just so quick and easy — it’s a snack for every occasion!” (Anisha Sisodia for The Washington Post)



Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) adds toppings to his Blue Bell Ice Cream. (Anisha Sisodia for The Washington Post)



Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) holds her signature homemade candied pecans. “I enjoy making my homemade pecans because they are healthy, fun to make and bring everyone together to snack on.” (Anisha Sisodia for The Washington Post)



Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) with her favorite junk food. “French fries are golden, warm and crunchy and are never disappointing. I have always loved them; it was love at first bite!” (Anisha Sisodia for The Washington Post)

Credits:

Photos: Anisha Sisodia

Photo editor: Dudley Brooks

Photo/tech assistant: Paris Preston

Makeup/groomer: Shauné Hayes

Producer: Daniele Seiss

Production assistant: Monique Woo

More from the Magazine:

How robo-callers outwitted the government and completely wrecked the Do Not Call list

This ‘hillbilly madman’ is country music royalty. So why haven’t you heard of him?

What I figured out about America’s future from visiting Trump resorts throughout the world