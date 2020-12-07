I once read that Justice Thurgood Marshall — he’s my North Star, my personal hero — would not take cases that just affected an individual or a family when he was the general counsel for the NAACP. He would take on cases that have a larger impact on the greater society. Cases that shocked his conscience. And I am the same way. Right now, the case has to shock my conscience and have a large society impact — because there are so many of them. Unfortunately, we get a voluminous amount of calls on a regular basis. And the mission is to try to prevent these hashtags, these names that we have all come to know as battle cries for Black Lives Matter.

You’ve won many of those cases in civil court, but the officers or other perpetrators aren’t convicted. Does that feel like failure? Or what is your measure for success, for justice?

Justice will be them not being killed in the first place. So all we can try to get is some degree of accountability from the system or the government. We have to remember that, as much as I have, I guess, become popular and gotten a lot of notoriety, the Constitution is very clear that the only people who can arrest people and charge them and put them in prison are the elected government officials. And so the failure to [convict] these police officers who unjustifiably and unnecessarily kill Black and Brown people, and marginalized people, is on the prosecutors, who have historically never wanted to convict police officers for killing our people.

For 401 years, we have been dealing with systemic racism and oppression. And for most of those years, save the last 30, the police killed Black people, and Black people didn’t recover anything in the civil court or get criminal justice in the criminal court. We have, I think, changed the landscape of these extrajudicial killings and them being absolved of any accountability whatsoever. So I think we’re making tremendous progress. Do we have a long way to go? Absolutely. But we’ve come so much further than we were, say, 15, 20 years ago.

When you represent marginalized people in America, especially people of color, you have to fight in two courts. First, you have to fight in the court of public opinion. And then, if you win there, you might — no guarantee — you might get to fight in the court of law. You have to do everything in your power, use all your influence, all your resources, everything, to say to America: “Black lives matter. And this Black life mattered.” Whether it’s Breonna Taylor, whether it’s Ahmaud Arbery, whether it’s 12-year-old Tamir Rice, whether it’s Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Terence Crutcher, Josef Richardson, Pam Turner, Stephon Clark, you’re trying to say: This Black life matters.

How do you understand the “back the blue” or “blue lives matter” efforts? And what do you say to their supporters?

Well, we can’t engage in the intellectual justification of discrimination. Wrong is wrong. You can’t condone it. You can’t try to sweep it under the rug. We have to say what the great civil rights icon Ella Baker said: Until White mothers cry just as hard for little Black boys who are killed by the police as they would their own children, then nothing will change in America.

And what I say to these people who talk about “blue lives matter as well,” and “all lives matter,” I don’t begrudge them at all. But I say, “All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter, too.” And there is just far too much evidence, objective evidence, that we don’t value Black lives in America and that the police unnecessarily kill Black people far more than they kill anybody else. We have video evidence, forensic evidence, all this evidence, that shows when they killed Black people, it was not only unjustified, but it was unnecessary. I mean, when you look at Laquan McDonald running away in Chicago, Illinois. When you look at Walter Scott running away in South Carolina. When you look at Tamir Rice playing on the playground, this 12-year-old baby. When you look at Terence Crutcher, walking away with his hands up in broad daylight. When you look at Pamela Turner in Houston, Texas, on the ground — a sister that ain’t getting the attention she needs, but I’m going to do everything in my power to change that. But she’s on the ground, screaming, “I’m pregnant,” and the police officer’s on his feet, and he still shoots at her five times, killing her. I mean, that’s the context in which they kill Black people. It’s very rare that they kill White people in that instance because they know that America places a premium on White life.

Why do you think the notion that all lives will not matter until Black lives matter isn’t something that gets through to people? Do you think it’s just that people don’t care — or it’s a lack of understanding?

We can’t be naive. We have to be very honest with ourselves and acknowledge that America came up with ways at the very founding of this country to say that Black people’s lives didn’t matter. That Black people were only there for their benefit. Whether it was capitalistic or other ways. And when you think about that, it’s easy to understand why America says Black lives don’t matter. Because they never did in the past. We are fighting to change a culture, a mentality, that has been around for hundreds of years.

The hope that I see, though, is these protests, especially after George Floyd was tortured to death in Minneapolis. I mean, you have White, Black, Hispanic, Asian — everybody’s out there marching. They’re multicultural. They’re multigenerational. They’re multi-geographical. I just think that we have this moment, and we have to take advantage of it. We have to transform the pain that we all collectively felt when we watched that video of George Floyd being tortured into a sense of power. We have to transform these protests into policy and action at the election polls. And that’s why I’m so proud of the young people [who] came out and voted in Philadelphia and in Detroit, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Phoenix, Arizona. I think it’s a testament that they say: We can be better, America.

On the one hand, people have referred to you as Black America’s attorney general, helping David fight Goliath, while on the other, critics have called you an opportunist or ambulance chaser. How do you see yourself and your role in this work?

I see my role as that little boy who in the fourth grade said when I grow up, I want to become an attorney like Thurgood Marshall and help people who live in my community and people who look like me have a better opportunity at the American Dream, have a better opportunity at achieving equal justice. To this day, that is still my goal. So I really don’t get caught up too much in the naysayers because I kind of like to think of being like Lawrence of Arabia, [T.E.] Lawrence, who said the most dangerous man in the world is the person who is so focused on achieving their mission that they spend very little time thinking about you and what you’re doing. I’m so focused on this mission of trying to achieve equal and civil and human rights for marginalized people in this world. I mean, these hashtags [keep] happening so fast, we can barely keep up. So I don’t have time to worry about trivial matters when they’re killing our children.

When you made that decision in fourth grade, were you studying Thurgood Marshall? Is that something that your family talked about?

In the fourth grade is when they integrated the schools in my little hometown of Lumberton, North Carolina, when we had to bus literally across the tracks from south Lumberton into north Lumberton, go to the newer school in the White community with the new facilities and the new technology and new books. And I just remember coming back on the school bus, across the tracks to my neighborhood, looking at the dilapidated buildings, my old elementary school breaking down with the lead paint and the raggedy books, thinking to myself: I wonder why certain people in certain communities have it so good, while people in my community have it so challenging and bad. And it was my mother who told me the reason we got to go to the new school with the new books and new technology was because of Brown versus the Board of Education and a man named Thurgood Marshall. And that’s when I read about Thurgood Marshall. And I said, I’m going to be like attorney Thurgood Marshall when I grow up.

You see so many horrific cases — you watch the videos, you spend time with the families. Before George Floyd’s funeral in Houston, you helped his son put on his necktie. How does that proximity to the pain and trauma in the families of the victims affect you?

It certainly has a mental effect. My good friend William Smith at the University of Utah calls it the “racial battle fatigue.” He analogizes it to post-traumatic stress disorder with all the violence and trauma that Black people see every day on a regular basis and the fact that we continue to have to endure it many times, knowing that there’s no accountability and nothing that changes after that happened. But I think about my children and the hope in their eyes. We can’t give up making this system better because, if we do, essentially we’ll be giving up on them. I think so much about how our ancestors prayed and hoped for a better day. Out in the slave fields thinking: Our children will have it better than us. And that’s what keeps me going.

In first-year law school, they tried to indoctrinate in our minds that precedent was the most important thing in the world. They kept telling us over and over again: Every ruling that is made today and every ruling that is made in the future must be based on precedents. Because we have to have consistency in the law, for today and in the future. They kept trying to beat that in my head. And I rejected it because I understood very clearly if everything was based on precedents, then I would still be a slave. Because the Supreme Court said slavery was legal. [Laughs.] But I did understand what they were trying to teach us, and that was that precedents is very likely an indicator for what’s to happen in the future. So I think about the precedents of how Black people overcame slavery, the Middle Passage, being three-fifths of a human being. About the precedents of how Black people overcame the Dred Scott decision, overcame Reconstruction, overcame Plessy v. Ferguson — separate but equal, overcame Jim Crow and his wiser, more intelligent son, Jim Crow Jr. And I think about, based on precedents, no matter what America throws at us today, Black people will overcome. And that keeps me going, knowing that we’re going to win this battle, no matter what.

If you could have all your fellow Americans understand one thing, what would it be?

[Laughs.] You know, it’s something that they all quote every day, and that is the preamble to the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Well, that means Black people, too, America. I know you can quote it, but do you really believe it in your heart? Really, really believe it?

I challenge anybody to say that’s not a goal worth fighting for. So when we fight for the Trayvon Martins of the world — more importantly, for the unknown Trayvon Martins of the world — when we fight for what my grandmother, quoting the Bible, says “the least of these,” what we are really doing is helping America live up to its creed. What we’re really doing is helping America be that great beacon of hope and justice for all the world to marvel. But most importantly, what we are doing is helping America be America for all Americans.