

Emily Fallick is a 24-year-old consultant whose dream date is “a scientist of some sort who can teach me new things and likes naps.” Stan Sundel is a 31-year-old graduate student who is happiest “outside on a sunny day, reading somewhere with a beautiful view.” (Daniele Seiss/For The Washington Post)

As a dating coach for the past 13 years, I've taught singles how to be their own online matchmakers, so I know the major predictors of compatibility backward and forward. Of course, there's one factor of attraction that can't be determined through a dating profile, a computer algorithm or a Date Lab application: chemistry.

In May, the Date Lab team missed the mark on a date for Stan Sundel, now 31 and still a graduate student, who described himself as “smart, funny and occasionally tolerable to be around.” He agreed to give us a second chance at finding him love, this time with the aid of a professional. (That would be me.)

Faithful readers will recall his uneventful beer tasting date at Meridian Pint in Columbia Heights with consultant Maggie Miller, who questioned his choice of pants while he questioned hers. Stan had told us he’s seeking “someone smart, with a good sense of humor and just a pinch of quirkiness,” which on this second go-round led us to Emily Fallick, 24, a consultant who helps economic experts prepare testimony and considers herself “smart, talkative and confident.” In her application, Emily said she preferred someone “goofy, nerdy, maybe tall and lanky.”

One reason I matched them was the way they described their senses of humor, which I’ve found more important to compatibility than, say, if they like the same bands or books. Applying to Date Lab, both had said they leaned toward “absurdity and sarcasm,” and cited the TV show “30 Rock.”

Before the date, Stan debated wearing the same outfit but worried he’d be branded “Stubborn Stan the Pink Pants Man” (for the record, he claims that they are burgundy). So he settled on a more neutral outfit. Then he left to meet Emily at Ankara, a Mediterranean restaurant in Dupont Circle.

His choice of outfit was successfully nondescript; “standard business casual attire” is how Emily described it later. During the obligatory photo session at the beginning of the date, Stan struck her as “cute but quiet.” As for Stan, he said: “Compared to my last date, she was dressed very normally.”

After the photo shoot, Emily said they began chatting and she noted that they had “similar styles of talking and senses of humor.”

“The first hour and a half we didn’t really have a problem coming up with things to talk about,” she said. And yet, she found their exchange somewhat unsatisfying. “I’d describe our conversation as extended small talk,” she said. “Nothing particularly personal and in depth.”

They discussed Stan’s repeat appearance on Date Lab. “I remember making a few jokes about being one of those famous/infamous, recurring reality TV personalities — and that the next time I would be asked back for Date Lab All-Stars,” he recalled. But overall, he didn’t find it particularly easy to converse. He said it was, “more choppy than a typical first date,” with “more awkward pauses” than he’s used to. Maybe part of the issue was that dinner dates aren’t Stan’s thing. He told me he considers a meal an “investment of time and money.” His preference is to meet for “coffee, drinks or occasionally a walk” the first time. But there they were at Ankara with several courses to go on a prix fixe menu. They had to think of something to talk about.

Music! Yes, Stan is a longtime jazz drummer. He noted, “Emily was also a singer and played guitar.” They discovered that they were both at the Lake Street Dive concert at the Anthem a month ago. By the time dessert came, they had moved on to a range of topics, from their experiences in other big cities (Stan in New York and Emily in Los Angeles) to economics (Stan just completed his economics final in school, and Emily is applying for a PhD program). Stan also mentioned a previous career in television news production, which highlighted their age difference for Emily. “I’m young enough where I haven’t known that many people who have had that big switch from one career path to another,” she said.

One thing they didn’t discuss was a second date. While waiting for his Lyft, Emily asked what Stan was doing for the holidays. “I’m going home in a few days,” he replied. Emily, who describes herself as “Jewish but doesn’t actively go to services,” told him that she had been home for Hanukkah a few weeks earlier. Yet Stan didn’t mention that he considers himself “culturally Jewish.” They simply hugged and said goodbye.

But maybe having one more thing in common wasn’t going to change the dynamic between them. “I can see why we were matched,” Emily told me. “On paper our personalities seemed pretty compatible, but there just wasn’t anything really there.”

Rate the date

Stan: 2.5 [out of 5].

Emily: 3.

Update

No further contact.

Damona Hoffman is a certified dating coach and the host of the “Dates & Mates” podcast.

