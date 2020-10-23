This must be a pretty busy time for you. I can imagine that being an election law scholar hasn’t always been as on-topic as it is now.

[Laughs.] I won’t deny that. It’s cyclical with the presidential election cycle every four years, although this is nothing like any previous one.

You’ve been warning about issues in election law for years. Does it feel like people are finally waking up to them?

AD

Yes, but I wish the wake-up had happened earlier, to be honest. In some ways, this vulnerability has been around since the 1830s. So it’s sort of a sad comment that we haven’t fixed it as a country. It’s the kind of problem that’s hard to devote attention to when there isn’t a crisis, because it seems so remote, so difficult. The analogy I use is killer asteroids coming to Earth. It’s a terrible, terrible thing, but the odds of that happening in our lifetime are infinitesimal.

AD

Before we even knew covid-19 was on the horizon, you wrote that Congress could face a disputed 2020 presidential election, triggered not, as many people have feared, by foreign influence, but by ballots counted after election night that would cause the initial apparent winner to lose. With this election’s massive uptick in voting by mail, do you see necessary safeguards in place?

Yes and no. Some positive developments have happened for sure. But a lot that could have been done hasn’t. Frankly, I think Congress got really caught up in polarization.

AD

Changes made since 2000 and 2004, like provisional ballots and vote-by-mail on a no-excuse basis, are relatively new in our electoral system. So, psychologically, there is still this expectation of having results on election night that is left over from 20th-century methodology. And we see this clash between psychological expectations and new operational realities causing anxiety and consternation because the preliminary tally reported on election night is definitely not the final tally.

AD

Preliminary returns on election night are also more likely to be favorable to Republicans relative to the [final] results — something I call the “blue shift,” or the newer term now is “red mirage.” So in the last four presidential elections — 2016, 2012, 2008, 2004 — Pennsylvania had a blue shift of around 20,000 votes. What that means is that the margin of victory is 20,000 more favorable to the Democrats at the final count than on election night. So what if it’s a really tight race in Pennsylvania [this election], and President Trump is ahead at the end of election night by 10,000 votes, and there’s a 20,000-vote blue shift, as there have been the last four times? What is that dynamic going to look like? Given how the president reacted on Twitter to the same phenomenon in the 2018 [midterm] races in Arizona and Florida, it’s predictable what his initial reaction is going to be.

Which would be?

AD

Saying something to the effect of: You got to stick with the election night tallies. Don’t trust any ballots counted after election night. Even though those ballots are all valid ballots. The fact that they are counted subsequent to election night does not make them suspicious, does not make them ineligible. There are rules for verifying the eligibility of each and every absentee ballot that gets returned. And it doesn’t get counted unless it’s valid. To try to condemn categorically any ballot counted after election night as improper, even suspicious, is an inaccurate understanding of the electoral system that we now have.

AD

Do you worry that all the warnings about the potential dangers of this election and how it might be disputed risk undermining its perceived legitimacy in this polarized moment? And do you weigh that as you speak out?

I do think about that sort of thing. I do worry that voters are going to think: Oh, well, what’s the point, if the system can’t count my vote, why should I bother to vote? But I feel that we have an obligation to vote, no matter what. And I think the public needs to understand its own system — and if there are things that are wrong in the system, why they’re wrong, and how to fix them. It would be irresponsible for me, if I was aware of the risk, not to identify that risk.

AD

If you could just tell voters one thing, what would it be?

A flawed election is not a failed election. We need, as a society, to be able to tell the difference between an election that is successful despite blemishes and an election that actually doesn’t work. But there’s no reason to assume that the system won’t work. At all. And to the extent that anybody in the political process is trying to say that it’s guaranteed to fail, that is inaccurate.

AD

I often talk about President Obama’s 2012 reelection. The system worked to identify the candidate the voters wanted pursuant to the electoral college process that we have. And so that was a success — again, nonpartisan point, it’s just the voters got who they wanted. But there was this huge, long-line problem on Election Day — four or five hours. So there were voters who were disenfranchised in that election. They had the right to vote, and they were shut out. I never want to minimize that. We hold elections to identify the collective choice of the electorate as a whole. And the system has to strive to try to get up to 100 percent error-free. But it’s a human system, and ultimately you have a successful election, even if some things go wrong along the way.

AD

Are you voting by mail or voting in person?

I am voting by mail. In Ohio, you could apply months ago, so three or four months ago I submitted my vote-by-mail application. But I’m a big fan of in-person early voting. And to be honest, given the different understanding of the science now than when I applied, I might actually have voted in person early instead of by mail because you eliminate the risk associated with mail-in voting. On the other hand, it’s imperative that people who, for totally appropriate reasons, have to vote by mail this year, that that’s got to be available to them. But do it as soon as you can. This is not the year to procrastinate with respect to voting. And then the other point I would emphasize a little bit more: Give it 100 percent attention. Follow the directions carefully to reduce clerical error.

AD

You’ve said that a vote-counting dispute today could be a lot worse than Bush vs. Gore in 2000.

AD

Yeah, if it’s like [Rutherford B.] Hayes-[Samuel J.] Tilden, it would be way, way worse than Bush vs. Gore. That wasn’t resolved until two days before Inauguration Day back then. I mean, President Grant had plans for martial law. But what would be worse would be if on January 20th at noon it’s still unresolved. That’s where the term “constitutional crisis” is not overstated. We can’t have two presidents at the same time.

What do you think is the likelihood that that could happen now?

Well, that’s the killer asteroid moment — an essentially nonexistent chance — but I think the Hayes-Tilden story shows that it’s not just theoretical. We came incredibly close. It’s a complicated story, but a huge part of the story is the compromise that ended reconstruction. Essentially, the Republicans got the White House for Hayes, but they abandoned their commitment to voting rights — the Republicans, the party of Lincoln, and Grant himself devoted his presidency to try to vindicate the purpose of that war by achieving genuine equality of political and voting rights. And because Reconstruction ended, there was a century in the south of the Ku Klux Klan and terrorism and all the ugliness of American history that we often prefer not to think about.

AD

AD

So yeah, I hope it’s an extremely low probability of getting anything like that. But it happened before — and it happened in a period of high polarization. The thing about this year’s election that makes me most worried is the fact that both campaigns have rhetoric that the country cannot let the other side win, that the country “cannot survive if my opponent wins this election.” That’s very dangerous rhetoric because then, you know, what does the concession speech look like? There can only be one winner, right? So one of these two sides is going to lose, having claimed that it would be existential to lose. I don’t want to be overly alarmist about it, but it would be denying the reality of the situation, I think, to ignore.

What’s the best-case scenario for January 20th, in your mind — or something that approximates it?

What we really want is the meeting of the electoral college to happen on December 14th and zero controversy or doubt or contestation after that. We may have a wild roller-coaster ride between November 3rd and December 14th in terms of litigation and uncertainty, but if the roller-coaster ride ends on December 14th with the system intact and definitive answers understood to reflect the will of the voters in each and every state, that’s actually success under our system.