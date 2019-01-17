Reliable Source columnist

Now here’s an odd couple: President Trump and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Two New York politicians who couldn’t be more different but share an unparrelled understanding of social media’s power and reach. The pair could even co-author “Social Media For Dummies” for their out-of-touch colleagues.

Make no mistake: DJT and AOC are social media celebrities by a sheer force of will. In the past four weeks, they both had more Twitter interactions than the media and political establishment, according to a report by Axios. More than Barack Obama. More than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. More than The Washington Post.

He gained followers by embodying a bombastic version of himself on the small screen and at campaign rallies. She gained followers by being herself on an even smaller screen — your smartphone — and leveraging that relatability into national attention. The 72-year-old man and the 29-year-old woman are both harnessing the energy of their personas (authentic or contrived) to shore up their politics and their policies. Neither is preoccupied with experience, maintaining the status quo or kowtowing to critics. They know their audience and they know their brand.

[A video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing in college leaked to smear her. Instead, the Internet finds it adorable.]

She recently called out CBS News for not assigning “a *single* black journalist to cover the 2020 election.” He recently retweeted his son, Donald Trump Jr., calling out CNN and MSNBC for not booking “a single Angel Mom — mothers of children brutally murdered by illegal aliens — as guests on their networks.” She tweeted, “I’m not running ‘from the left’. . . I’m running in fierce advocacy of working class Americans.” He tweeted, “I am doing exactly what I pledged to do . . . I am fighting for YOU!”

If it hurts your eyes to see them compared in this way, you’re not alone. Let’s be honest: Despite their eye-popping similarities, Trump and Ocasio-Cortez are more than just two sides of the same coin. They’re more like the opposite ends of a Swiss Army knife. The president’s urgent missives are relayed through a megaphone while the congresswoman’s approach pulls back the curtain. “She uses social media the way that Gen Z and millennials use social media — to tell her story every day,” says Brad Jenkins, a Democratic strategist and former Obama staffer. “She’s building a community. It’s why people on the right are so threatened by her. They’re seeing how effective she’s been.”

Not so fast, says GOP communications strategist Doug Heye. Ocasio-Cortez may have the GOP all atwitter, but not necessarily for the reasons you might think. “Let’s face it, there are a lot of people on the right who like being trolled,” he says. And what about that uncovered video of the congresswoman dancing in college that was meant to shame her or something? “I saw a ton of stories about how Republicans were up in arms about the dancing video,” Heye says. “I didn’t see anyone actually upset about it. We all got trolled.”

Jenkins notes that Ocasio-Cortez’s generation doesn’t take the wait-and-see approach. They jump in tweet first, and mistakes can happen. That’s also part of the appeal. “People want to see mistakes,” says Jenkins. “When you make mistakes, it shows that you’re human and that adds to the drama, it adds to the narrative.”

[Ocasio-Cortez, booed for her Pelosi vote, fires back: ‘Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me’]

Because that’s what all this is really: a story. An important story, to be sure, but a story nonetheless. It pulls you in and engages other actual humans (also known as voters). Trump and Ocasio-Cortez are especially good at telling their individual stories. She gets her audience to tune in to “The Real World: Congress” in a way C-SPAN never can. He is the star, director and executive producer of “The Trump Show.”

It’s important to note that neither Ocasio-Cortez nor Trump is their party’s typical ambassador. She isn’t concerned with traditional Democratic messaging so much as she is with her own. The same could be said of Trump, who is hardly the poster child of the moderate right, on- or offline.

Jenkins and Heye agree that it remains to be seen if Ocasio-Cortez’s social media prowess will translate to legislation. “The question is whether or not that is just noise or, depending on how you view things, buzz,” says Heye. And yet Trump’s experience suggests that they absolutely can be connected.

The president was flippant when asked about Ocasio-Cortez by a White House reporter recently. “Who cares?” he said. And, as Twitter goes, the back-and-forth didn’t end there. AOC had a response for DJT, whose Twitter throne she’s got in her sights: “I understand guys like this like the back of my hand. We got under his skin.”

Helena Andrews-Dyer is co-author of The Post’s Reliable Source column.

