

Cans of new Coke and Coca-Cola Classic in July 1985. (Charles Kelly/AP)

April 23, 1985 On this day, Coca-Cola introduced a reformulated version of its flagship soft drink, Coke, for the first time in the beverage’s 99-year history — a gambit that quickly backfired and turned the phrase “new Coke” into shorthand for a spectacular product fail. New Coke, which was tested for four years before it was introduced, was a “salvo in the ongoing battle between Coke and Pepsi-Cola for the hearts, minds and taste buds of the world’s soda drinkers,” Mark Potts wrote in The Washington Post, while noting, “truth be told, several people who sampled the new product said it tasted a lot like Pepsi-Cola.” Pepsi executives meanwhile “were positively gloating,” with Pepsi-Cola U.S.A. President Roger Enrico saying in a full-page ad: “After 87 years of going at it eyeball to eyeball, the other guy just blinked.” As Coca-Cola now tells the story on its website, some consumers started hoarding the old Coke, and by June 1985, it was getting 1,500 calls a day on its consumer hotline, compared with 400 a day before the change. The debacle finally ended in July when Coca-Cola began selling the old formula again, labeled “Coca-Cola Classic.” The company eventually stopped selling new Coke and in 2009 dropped “classic” from Coca-Cola’s name.