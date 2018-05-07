May 22, 1992 On this day, comedian Johnny Carson hosted his 4,532nd and last episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” ending a nearly 30-year reign as the king of late-night television. Carson was best known for his opening monologues, which were “celebrated as political weather vanes,” and “nightly State of the Union messages, albeit funnier than the real ones,” television critic Tom Shales wrote in The Washington Post on May 19, 1992. NBC first aired “The Tonight Show” in 1954. Carson took over as host in 1962 from Jack Paar. With the affable Ed McMahon and a band led by Doc Severinsen by his side, Carson charmed viewers with his sharp humor and “Midwestern manners,” as comedian Argus Hamilton put it. Carson’s star rose during the era of the Big Three television networks. But by the time he left “The Tonight Show” at age 66, Shales noted: “The great audience Carson aimed to entertain is splintering up into factions, and no single performer is ever likely to be as dominant as he has been. ... Mr. Mainstream will be taking the mainstream with him.” Comedian Jay Leno succeeded Carson, beating out David Letterman, who went on to start CBS’s “Late Show With David Letterman.” Carson ended up making his last television appearance on Letterman’s show in May 1994, at which he received a standing ovation. He died in January 2005 at age 79.