

South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford wipes his tears during a news conference in 2009 as he admitted to having an affair. (Mary Ann Chastain/AP)

June 24, 2009He said he was sorry for not being truthful about ducking out of work for a few days to visit his sweetheart in Argentina. That doesn’t sound like news unless the person delivering the mea culpa happens to be Mark Sanford, the married, Bible-quoting Republican governor of South Carolina. On this day, he gave a rambling, tearful public apology after having “disappeared from his state for nearly a week ... infuriating lawmakers in Columbia and leaving behind befuddled staff members who said they thought their boss was hiking on the Appalachian Trail,” Philip Rucker and Manuel Roig-Franzia wrote in The Washington Post the next day. Sanford had in fact been in Argentina to see his mistress, María Belén Chapur. The affair ended his marriage and nearly tanked his political career. But in 2013, he won a special election for a U.S. House seat. In 2014, Sanford announced on Facebook that his engagement with Chapur was over, but the couple soon got back together. Politico last year noted the scandal-tainted politician had nothing more to lose, which made him one of the few Republicans willing to publicly criticize President Trump. But on June 12, 2018, GOP primary voters disagreed and voted for his pro-Trump opponent.