SEPT. 28, 2008 “Fourth time’s a charm.” That is what Elon Musk said on this day 10 years ago when his company Space Exploration Technologies, better known as SpaceX, launched a dummy payload into Earth’s orbit after three previous failed attempts. The successful launch of the two-stage Falcon 1 rocket was another milestone for the private spaceflight industry, which has been sending rockets into space since the 1980s. In the past two decades, the industry has attracted tech moguls such as Musk, who made his fortune as a co-founder of PayPal and later helped start the electric-car maker Tesla. “This really means a lot,” Musk said on the day of the Falcon 1 launch, according to an Associated Press account. “There’s only a handful of countries on Earth that have done this. It’s usually a country thing, not a company thing. We did it.” In February of this year, SpaceX sent a Tesla Roadster belonging to Musk hurtling toward Mars as part of a test of its Falcon Heavy, billed as the world’s most powerful operational rocket. As of early September, according to whereisroadster.com, the car had traveled far enough to have surpassed its 36,000-mile warranty more than 8,400 times.