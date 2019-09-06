Al Fasnacht, 90, is the senior-most member of the family that has run Funland, the classic amusement park on the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach, Del., since 1962.

You’ve been working with your family at Funland every single summer for a very long time now. As you get older, how do you feel when September rolls around?

I think “wistful” is the word — you don’t live forever. I never dreamed I’d live to 90. My parents, my brother and sister-in-law, and my wife, Jean, and I, we purchased Funland in 1962. This is our 58th summer. Doesn’t seem possible, but it’s flown by pretty fast. We have over 30 [family members involved] now, counting the small fries — my two oldest great-granddaughters each have a game or two that they’re responsible for. We didn’t say, “Hey, it’s time for you to start working.” They see everybody else working, and so they step in and want to help. It’s a very exciting thing for us, and gratifying, to see that they want to get involved.

When people say, “How long have you been doing this?” and I say 58 summers, they just shake their head in disbelief. And then, invariably, something like, “My family could never do that.” Statistics show that in family businesses only 30 percent make it to the second generation. Only 12 percent make it to the third. And around 3 percent make it to the fourth generation. That makes you think how blessed you are, how fortunate.

To what do you attribute that success?

Well, obviously, you have to be lucky. Secondly, you have to have a family that wants to work. I’ve always made it clear to my family: Any family member has a job as long as they want to work. But to have somebody come in and want to collect a paycheck and do nothing to contribute to the success of what we’re doing would be just devastating. The family goal — legacy, maybe — is for each successive generation to leave Funland as good or better than they found it for the next generation to take over.

And you don’t outsource the less-desirable jobs — I’ve read that you pick up the trash?

That’s my morning job. In our business, if you have no mechanical ability, you get what’s left. My kids keep telling me I started at the top, and I’m working my way down. But anyway, I do that because — well, first of all, nobody enjoys working in the trash. But I do it because it’s something I can do. Not fast, but I do it well. And I know that by the time I’ve made my way completely around Funland — I start at roughly 6:30 in the morning and finish at 11 or 11:30 — that Funland is looking exactly the way I want it to look when the doors go up to invite people in. And I also want the kids to see that I’m still contributing to the cause. And I’m grateful that I’m physically able to do it.

Years ago, out there running a ride at night, I didn’t realize it, but three ladies were sitting on benches watching me work. And my son-in-law walked by them with his Funland shirt on. And one of the ladies said, “Sir, are you part of the management?” Well, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to say, but he finally said yes. And she said, “I want you to know, we’ve been sitting here watching that white-haired old guy over there run that ride, and he is good with kids. He deserves a raise.” I’m still waiting for the raise. [Laughs.]

Sitting here talking, we can hear screams of delight [from the rides]. What’s your very favorite part of it all?

I enjoy watching kids have a good time. I enjoy watching their family have a good time watching them have a good time. Sometimes the whole family — six, eight, 10 adults or older kids — will come and put one little guy on a kiddie ride that I’m running. People enjoy putting their kids and their grandkids, and even their great-grandkids, on the same rides that they rode. It’s amazing how much nostalgia plays an important part to what we’re trying to accomplish. A guy told me last summer that he rode the fire engine 70 years ago. He was putting his great-grandson on — so four generations in his family had ridden that fire engine ride.

That is a pretty rare thing in life to be able to share one thing across so many generations. And you must feel it, too, having your kids working the same jobs that you worked. What do you think that does for people?

I think in a world of so much change, some of it for the better, and some of it not so good, to have something constant makes an impression and then brings out an appreciation. So people say, “How long are you going to keep doing this?” And I say, “Until they carry me out.” And that’s my philosophy. My friends at home say, “You should stay home this summer. Let the kids run the business.” I say, “Hey, you don’t understand. The kids are running the business.” If I stayed home, I’d be nuts. Knowing the rest of my family was down here working and I was home? Funland doesn’t need me. I need Funland.

This interview has been edited and condensed. KK Ottesen's latest book, Activist: Portraits of Courage, will be published in October.