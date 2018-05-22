Reader: After years of emotional trauma and abuse, I was diagnosed with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, for which I've been seeing a therapist weekly. Because my therapist is an hour away, my online calendar at work shows that I have a few hours reserved every week on the same day for this appointment.

My employer is a large firm with great benefits and no formal leave policy — time off is between you and your manager. I've briefly explained my PTSD diagnosis to previous managers, and none of them objected to my weekly time off. No one else at work, not even human resources, knows about my situation and diagnosis. Aside from the weekly appointments, my PTSD does not affect my performance. Everyone in my group works from home. I work extra hours when needed and always receive excellent reviews.

I will soon have another new manager, who seems more involved in day-to-day matters. Friends who have worked with him say he's told them private information about other employees. Do I have to give him the same explanation about my diagnosis and treatment? I hate the thought of him sharing my information.

Karla: I understand wanting to keep your condition and its cause strictly need-to-know. But for your own protection, it’s probably a good idea to get ahead of the issue by telling your new manager up front about this weekly gap in your schedule. Still, I see no reason why he needs more detail than this: You have a health condition, and your employer has been allowing you weekly time off to receive treatment for it. Your condition does not interfere with your performance.

And you should consider expanding your need-to-know boundaries to include HR. If your PTSD qualifies as a disability requiring reasonable accommodation under the Americans With Disabilities Act, formalizing your arrangement with HR might provide you with continuity and extra protection against challenges from future managers. If your manager presses for details and documentation about your diagnosis related to this accommodation, HR can warn him that disclosing that private medical information to your colleagues could potentially violate the ADA and other federal or state laws.

Unfortunately, tongues still may wag, no matter how tightly we try to leash them with warnings and laws.

So indulge me: What would happen if co-workers did find out about your diagnosis, from either your manager or another source? Consider asking your therapist to help you come to terms with that possibility and prepare for that scenario. Surviving abuse and reclaiming your mental health — all while continuing to rock at your job — is hard enough without the fear of exposure nibbling away at your mental and emotional reserves.

Thanks to Eric B. Meyer, an employment lawyer with FisherBroyles and publisher of theemployerhandbook.com.