From the worker wondering whether to reveal a PTSD diagnosis to a new boss (May 23):

My new boss hasn’t said anything yet about the weekly appointment I have, but he has shared some private information with me about one of my colleagues. I told him that I didn’t think he should share that kind of information with me. Apparently I’ve been right to worry [about his lack of discretion]!

I had a conversation with the HR person who handles ADA accommodations with my company. We concluded that there was no harm in and no downside to applying for an accommodation, so that’s what I’m in the process of doing.

From the new hire looking for ways to be more “self-motivated” (June 20):

I’ve been shadowing two teammates in the lab and taking notes. I’ve also been working double time to get my work done before an upcoming vacation. Additionally, I’ve been observing as more technical protocols are practiced — for example, equipment calibration — to make sure that at least someone on our team knows how to perform these tests in the event that a machine needs a tuneup.



From the over-50, out-of-work, in-despair librarian/accountant (July 30):

I recently had an interview with a staffing firm. I was asked to describe my strong points, so I listed them — and the interviewer said, “Your eyes and body language don’t match any of those qualities, which I know you have just from talking to you and seeing your résumé. Your eyes look terrified, and your body is positioned like you expect someone to hit you.” She told me I needed to smile more and not convey my fear. She sent my résumé to the client, and I have an interview next week.

A friend is working with me on “my 10 feet tall and bulletproof attitude” — not cocky, but confident and friendly.

I also applied for a job at a local upholstery store, because I love interior design and working with creative people, and I am familiar with their goods.

From the overloaded worker hurt at being labeled a “bitch” (Jan. 25):

I made a big attitude adjustment and have made an extra effort to be aware of my responses and facial expressions. I’ve also adopted an “I’ll get to it when I can” approach instead of getting frustrated. After helping my peers calm down from meltdowns due to leadership’s unrealistic expectations, I’ve realized it’s not just me under pressure.

Unfortunately, the workplace is still in constant crisis. It’s not affecting me as much anymore emotionally, but I’ve decided to move on and find another job.