Updates from past advice-seekers.

From the employee of a religious nonprofit who had lost the faith and thus could not maintain a clergical endorsement required for employment:

Reader 1: I decided not to tell my boss in advance that I had left the church and my clergical reference was about to expire. I'm happy to report it was all moot, because the perfect job offer came up shortly before my reference expired. When I gave notice, I confided my real reason for seeking new employment. I asked to stay at least two weeks to pass on my projects, but my boss said he couldn't "in good conscience" let me stay past the date of the expiration. This tells me I was right not to tell him in the first place, though he was a great manager on the whole.

Karla: Regarding this worker’s concerns about whether to resign or wait to be fired to be able to collect unemployment benefits, employment lawyer James P. Reidy of Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green confirms that tax-exempt religious organizations are generally exempt from contributing to federal and state unemployment funds. If that was true of this employer, the worker probably wouldn’t have been eligible for benefits in any case.

From the new employee thinking about requesting leave to enter the military reserves :

Reader 2: After I wrote in, my company announced it was relocating and making other big changes, so I put my enlistment plans on hold. Then I had some conversations with my very supportive supervisor and recruiters that changed my plans quite a bit. Now, I plan to enter law school soon with the goal of becoming a Judge Advocate General Corps officer. I've also found great contacts through friends and recruiters who are or were JAG, so I'm feeling excited and confident. Though things didn't work out as I had initially intended, your contacts' advice really helped me educate and prepare myself.

From the deep archives, an update on “Lydia,” the tattooed government contractor :

Reader 3: The tattooed program manager left our company and got a civilian job at a military base. I've learned that she is undergoing expensive procedures to remove the large tattoo on her chest. It sounds like she may have received negative feedback and regrets her decision. I wish young people would think about that before getting their whole bodies tattooed.

Karla: … or own their youthful choices and seek a career in a less conservative field. Or learn to rock turtlenecks.