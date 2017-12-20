From the teenager who wanted to work to help out the family (“Money’s tight. Older siblings won’t work. What’s a 14-year-old to do?,” Nov. 9):

My family is moving soon from the small house we’ve been in. We will be living apart from my father. My older brother is going to look for a job as soon as possible. I just wanted to get you an update. Thank you so much for running my letter. The commenters who offered advice online are very nice.

From the fiancee in “ They’re getting married. And they’ve both got dream jobs. In different states.” (Aug. 31):

We discussed a long-distance relationship but knew it wasn’t what we wanted. We had been engaged for several years and together for a decade. In the end, although it was very hard for my fiance, he turned down the position he was offered and has been looking for new opportunities in our current city. We’re also going to a couples counselor, which has helped a lot. My job is still going very well. The best news is that we went to the courthouse and made it official — we’re married!

From the parent in “Helping a daughter overcome being fired for letting a customer steal” (Sept. 7):

My daughter has been working part time caring for animals at a facility where they have known her for years. She is happy there and has talked with a manager about other in-house positions, certification and careers working with animals.

Following your advice, we also intend to have her contact her former employer’s HR and ask for clarification on what they will tell future employers who come knocking.

Our daughter has learning disabilities, and we think we may have encouraged her to be passive by doing things for her that she should have done for herself. I am optimistic she will eventually find employment that will be rewarding and fulfilling.

From the worker in “The company messed up. Should the worker repay it?” about flexible spending account payroll deductions the employer had failed to make (May 4):

My employer and I agreed on a six-month repayment plan. Everyone was reasonable about the situation, and it all worked out.

From the employee in “This employee accepted a new job. Then a better offer came along,” who was weighing the stability of an offer at a public-sector agency against an exciting counteroffer in a new division at the previous, private-sector employer (Sept. 14):

I ended up choosing the job in the public sector, and I am so glad I did. Now I look forward to going to work every day. Also, I heard from former colleagues that the division that made me the counteroffer has been overhiring and will most likely let go of some of the new hires.

I hope everyone is enjoying a drama- and trauma-free end to the year. If not, you know where to find me in 2018.