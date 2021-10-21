While studies are ongoing, it remains a mystery why that is the case. Neiffer believes it comes down to DNA and genetics — that there’s something in the larger cats’ genes that puts them more at risk. “A cat is not a cat is not a cat. A lot of smaller species of cats are the genus Felis. A lot of the big cats are the genus Panthera,” he says. However, it still might be advisable to get your house cat vaccinated eventually, he explains, noting that owners should consider making it part of their “preventive medicine protocols” when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available for pets. (While the USDA continues to assert that there’s little need to vaccinate domestic pets, the agency does note that the best way to protect furry friends is for their human counterparts to get their vaccines.)