Ciao! Bonjour! Yasou! These are just some of the ways our KidsPost readers got to say “hello” on their European adventures this summer.

Greece is home to beautiful beaches, Mediterranean cuisine and ancient mythology. The Weng family, of

Washington, learned about Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war, while visiting the ancient Acropolis of Athens. Siblings Sebastian, Alexander, Oliver and Caroline also took a donkey ride up to the Butterfly Valley of Rhodes, a nature preserve that’s home to thousands of butterflies.

Best friends Charlotte Wilkes of Arlington, Virginia, and Stark Webb of Washington took a memorable trip to France with their grandmothers, who are also best friends. In Paris, they took a boat ride on the river Seine and went to the top of the Eiffel Tower. They saw most of the city landmarks, including the Arc de Triomphe and Louvre Museum.

Selin McCurdy of Arlington threw three coins into the Trevi Fountain during a trip to Rome, Italy. Legend has it that throwing one coin into the fountain means a person will return to Rome. Two coins means a person will find love. And three means a person will get married.

KidsPost would love to join in on the fun — whether you are going overseas, on a road trip or somewhere nearby.

Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

● Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2019 and attach your photo. Or mail it to KidsPost at The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to include what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 24, 2019. Entries are due by September 1. That should give you plenty of time to get out and explore.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.

