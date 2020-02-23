Also, there was music.

Anthony’s tour is titled “Opus,” after his latest album. But the 100-minute show was more of a retrospective, including songs from most of his releases all the way back to 1993’s “Otra Nota (Another Note).” One notable absence was any of the English-language material he’s recorded. (Aside from a few words of between-song patter, the concert was entirely in Spanish.) Also missing were the hip-hop, electronica and reggae influences common in today’s Latin pop. The beats and timbres were those of 1960s and ’70s salsa.

The 51-year-old singer — who looked elegantly scruffy in blue jeans and a hip-length white jacket, both shredded — was born in New York to parents from Puerto Rico. Those are the two places most strongly identified with salsa, although the style’s rhythmic foundation is Afro-Cuban. On Saturday, many of the tunes began as ballads, with Anthony’s yearning, almost operatic tenor supported principally by piano, acoustic guitar or, in one case, synthesized strings. These passages, which represented the music’s Iberian heritage, didn’t last long. Anthony soon turned the song over to the thunderous yet agile band, whose 16 members included four drummers.

Briefly, there were five, when Anthony himself added some syncopated thumps to the lengthy percussion break of “Contra la Corriente (Against the Current).” Other songs featured hard-rock guitar solos or free-jazz horn bleats, neatly integrated into the arrangements and the overall presentation, which included a mix of live and prerecorded video. Anthony conducted the band, which included three backup singers, but also cued the fans, who eagerly sang refrains and even whole verses.